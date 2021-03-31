Second dose of Pfizer vaccine set for April 8,9 for 1,620

On March 18 and 19, the Texas National Guard administered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to 1,620 people at the Matagorda County Fairgrounds.
This message is for them: The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine has been scheduled for April 8 and 9. If you were one of the 1,620 persons that received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine during the Texas National Guard HUB distribution on March 18 and 19 at the Matagorda County Fairgrounds, it’s time to return for the second dose.
The location is the same as before, the Matagorda County Fairgrounds located at 4511 FM2668, Bay City. There will not be any appointments scheduled. This is a first come first serve event.
The hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you received the vaccine on March 18 report to the fairgrounds on April 8.
If you received the vaccine on Match 19 then your date is April 9.
Please follow the instructions on the back of the vaccination card you were given.
If you are not able to return for your second vaccination on the date currently scheduled on your vaccination card, please visit the DSHS Vaccination Information Website to find another vaccination site near you: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx
If the public has questions, please call 979-323-0707 or email covid19@co.matagorda.tx.us
