Officials warn to stay committed to ongoing fight

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has reported 946 total cases of COVID-19 in Matagorda County, of which 764 patients have recovered and 39 patients have passed away (fatalities).
The estimated total number of active cases in Matagorda County is now 143.
Over the past 7 days, DSHS has reported 33 new cases, 203 new recovered cases, and 1 new fatality.
An even more impressive figure is that over the past week, the total active COVID-19 cases in Matagorda County dropped from 304 to 143.
“The trends continue to be in our favor on this Labor Day, with both new and active cases continuing a downward trend. We want to encourage everyone to remain committed to the broad range of actions we’ve been taking as a community to successfully fight this virus over the past several weeks,” said Aaron Fox, Chief Business Development Officer and Public Information Officer, Matagorda County Hospital District. “We want Texas open. We want America open. If we continue maintaining social distance, engaging in proper hygiene and wearing face coverings to the extent we are now, our downward trend should continue.”
Mitch Thames, public information officer for Matagorda County, said the downward trend is a testament to the work of the county residents to curb the impact of the virus on this community.
“Like I have said before, our future of education and in class room learning is up to us. The strength of our community is up to every one of us,” Thames said. “To protect your loved ones in up to you, what will you do to protect the health of your family. Protect each other.
It isn’t a contest between political parties, the guidelines are there to keep you from getting sick and keeping your loved ones safe.”
Thames said if these trends continue and no Labor Day spikes are seen, Texas Governor Greg Abbott will have to look at reopening Texas even further.
“I think we are close to the Governor easing the restrictions on our local businesses,” Thames said. “If the holiday weekend crashes around us because people weren’t willing or able to distance themselves then we will continue to hurt local businesses. Many of them, are doing everything they can to survive. Put yourself in their shoes, only to watch selfish people disregard the guidelines and force the Governor to keep businesses in turmoil. So, ask yourself and your friends and neighbors what are you willing to do to support our local community?”
As people are tending to gather more with schools being open and sporting events find their footing throughout the community, Thames said it is now more important than ever that residents take heed of safety recommendations.
“Look on the Texas DSHS web site and learn what you can do to have a great event and keep everyone safe,” Thames said. “Check people at the door, ask a few questions. Provide hand sanitizer, provide a location where your guests can wash their hands frequently.
Provide a space where people can interact while keeping social distancing.
“Help us keep the spread down, each of us has done a great job of protecting ourselves. The end of this virus is still a few months away, maybe longer,” Thames said. “We are all sick and tired of the fear, the hype, the unknown. We all want to get back to normal when we could hug and show affection toward our loved ones. Matagorda keep up the good work of lowering the spread, and protecting your loved ones.”
The CDC guidelines include:
Wash your hands often
•Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
•It’s especially important to wash:
oBefore eating or preparing food
oBefore touching your face
oAfter using the restroom
oAfter leaving a public place
oAfter blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing
oAfter handling your cloth face covering
oAfter changing a diaper
oAfter caring for someone sick
oAfter touching animals or pets
•If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
•Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact
•Inside your home: Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
oIf possible, maintain 6 feet between the person who is sick and other household members.
•Outside your home: Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.
oRemember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus.
oStay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people.
oKeeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
•You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.
•The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.
•Everyone should wear a cloth face cover in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
oCloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
•Do NOT use a facemask meant for a healthcare worker. Currently, surgical masks and N95 respirators are critical supplies that should be reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders.
•Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.
Clean and disinfect
•Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
•If surfaces are dirty, clean them. Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
•Then, use a household disinfectant. Most common EPA-registered household disinfectants will work.
Monitor Your Health Daily
•Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.
oEspecially important if you are running essential errands, going into the office or workplace, and in settings where it may be difficult to keep a physical distance of 6 feet.
•Take your temperature if symptoms develop.
oDon’t take your temperature within 30 minutes of exercising or after taking medications that could lower your temperature, like acetaminophen.
•Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.
