FYI: County hosting free COVID-19 testing Friday

Matagorda County will be hosting a free coronavirus (COVID-19) mobile test collection site for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Read the following information carefully, as protocol must be followed in order for community members to be screened, tested, and receive their coronavirus (COVID-19) test results.
Testing is free and will be conducted Friday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bay City Civic Center. Tests are conducted by appointment only.
Testing will take place at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th Street.
Anyone in this region with one or more of the following symptoms: fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion, loss of taste and/or smell.
Individuals who wish to be tested must have an appointment and be pre-screened to receive testing. Please follow the instruction on the following links:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covidmtc
This testing event is not operated by any Matagorda County-based physician, hospital, or health organization. This testing event is the result of a collaborative effort between DSHS, TDEM, TMD, the RACs, and the Texas EMTF.
In order to keep patients and healthcare providers safe, drive-thru coronavirus testing sites have been popping up across the country in the last few weeks.
Some testing sites are only open to high-risk people, first responders and medical workers, or members of private healthcare groups. As of April 21, we list 670 testing sites nationwide.
Keep in mind that drive-thru testing site availability can change every day. In addition to the availability of tests, bad weather and long lines may limit open times. Make sure to stay informed in the hours leading up to your appointment by calling the testing facility or checking online.
Why is drive-thru coronavirus testing necessary?
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), one thing is certain — it’s highly contagious. Patients who don’t have COVID-19 may be exposed to it while they are waiting for a test at a hospital or clinic.
Drive-thru testing for coronavirus was first implemented in South Korea and quickly adopted in other countries. The idea is simple: By keeping potentially sick patients in their cars and allowing plenty of ventilation throughout the testing facility, the risk of spreading COVID-19 is drastically reduced.
The actual lab testing isn’t done at most drive-thru sites. Medical workers will collect 1-2 samples from you with a nasal or throat swab. The collection process only takes 5 to 10 minutes.
The sample(s) will then be sent to a lab for testing. Including transit times, test results should ideally be available within 24 to 48 hours. However, depending on the lab’s capacity, it may take up to a week to get the results back. Each testing site will have instructions on how to access test results.
The collection process only takes 10 minutes or less. But be prepared for long on-site wait times. Drive-thru testing sites will not likely have bathroom facilities, so plan ahead.
Most drive-thru testing sites require an appointment and a referral from a healthcare provider or the local health department. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and are concerned about your health, here are the steps you should take:
1. Determine if you need testing. Take an online screening, call your primary care provider or an urgent care center, or contact your state or local health department to evaluate your symptoms and risk. If so, you will be given information to a private (typically members-only) or public drive-thru testing site (set up by your state or local health department). You may be required to make an appointment before you can get tested at a drive-thru site.
2. Prepare for your test. Bring your physician’s order and a valid photo ID. Check online or call your testing facility beforehand in case they have other instructions. Depending on the testing site, you may be asked to:
- Refrain from taking any fever-reducing medications before testing
- Refrain from eating before testing
- Limit the number of people inside the vehicle with you
- Bring a pen with you
3. Head to your testing location and follow the instructions. Drive to your testing site and follow the lane directions to wait for your turn. Stay inside your vehicle and keep your car windows up unless otherwise instructed. You may be asked to fill out a form while you wait. When it’s your turn, a medical worker will approach your car and take your sample through the open car window.
4. Find out where to get your results. Take note of any instructions on how you’ll receive your lab results, and you’re all set! As you wait for your results, self-isolate at home until you are determined negative or positive but not contagious according to CDC guidelines.
Is drive-thru coronavirus testing free?
Yes, COVID-19 testing is free for all Americans. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act requires private and federal insurance to pay for FDA-approved testing with no cost-sharing, including drive-thru testing. The recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act extends this coverage to include testing not yet approved by the FDA in order to broaden access.
Federal funding will also allow the Department of Health and Human Services and states with Medicaid to provide free testing to those who are uninsured or have short-term health insurance.
Who should get tested for coronavirus? What are the testing criteria?
It will be a while until anyone who wants a test can get a test. A high demand for tests, paired with an inadequate supply, means only those considered high risk should be tested. This includes people who:
- are 65 years or older
- have severe symptoms
- are immunocompromised
- have underlying medical conditions
- are healthcare workers
If you have COVID-19 symptoms but don’t need immediate care, follow the appropriate steps to self-isolate and wait for your symptoms to pass. Take an online screening, call your primary care provider or an urgent care center, or contact your local health department to discuss your symptoms and when it’s appropriate to take the next steps.
The takeaway
Due to the current lack of coronavirus tests, along with efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in hospitals and other clinical settings, most people with mild symptoms are encouraged to self-isolate at home while staying in touch with their healthcare provider.
For now, not anybody that wants a test can get a test. But we are hopeful that drive-thru testing sites and procedures will become more efficient and accessible in the upcoming weeks, if not days. As more people, not just those exhibiting symptoms, start getting tested, we will get closer to understanding COVID-19 and how it affects communities.
Hospitals, clinics, and labs in both the public and private sectors, and even the National Guard, have been working together to provide more coronavirus tests to Americans. Today, Detroit became the first city to receive a shipment of a new type of test that only takes 5 minutes to produce results. The manufacturer, Abbott Laboratories, promises to supply 50,000 tests to locations across the country every day. There are also plans for the White House to roll out more drive-thru testing sites at large, national retailers like CVS, Target, Walgreens, and Walmart.
