STP delivers COVID-19 testing machine to MRMC that allows for results in 15 minutes

On Tuesday, April 21, a COVID-19 testing machine from Abbott Laboratories and test kits were delivered to Matagorda Regional Medical Center. This machine will allow for COVID-19 test results to be determined within 15 minutes right here in Matagorda County.
STP Nuclear Operating Company was able to acquire the highly sought-after testing machine and test kit supplies based on their critical infrastructure status with the Texas Department of Emergency Management. Understanding the local need for swift results in the fight against the virus, STP is working cooperatively with Matagorda Regional Medical Center to allow the machine to be located at the facility rather than at the South Texas Project Electric Generating Station. This will enable the hospital to utilize the machine for their patients as well as STP teammates.
“We need the testing kit to help provide test results to protect our workers at STP and we are grateful we were able to receive one,” said Tim Powell, STP’s President and CEO. “We know this equipment can provide for our needs, as well as, the needs of others in the county. We have been the recipients of the generosity of our county partners for many years, and we are proud to be able to share our resources in this crisis for the mutual benefit of all.”
This cooperative agreement will benefit the county at large, as well as the nuclear plant, by providing a faster information cycle. The Abbot Laboratories test will reduce wait time on COVID-19 test results at Matagorda Regional Medical Center from approximately two to three days down to as little as fifteen minutes, which could significantly reduce the risk of spread as well as the uncertainty of high-risk patients and healthcare workers awaiting results. The hospital will also be able to reduce the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplies on those identified earlier as testing negative for COVID- 19.
“This new testing capability is a welcomed addition to our existing testing infrastructure,” said Warren Robicheaux, Matagorda Regional Medical Center’s CEO. “This is a perfect example of how two organizations can work together for the benefit of all. Our patients, healthcare workers and corporate partners – everyone in our community and our region – is better off when we work together.”
Strategic partnerships and planning have served Matagorda County in preventing the crisis from becoming much worse. “This COVID-19 virus has significantly impacted our county,” said Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald.
“We are better prepared for disasters in Matagorda County due to our practice for unusual situations with STP’s Emergency Response Team,” McDonald added. “Today’s partnership has again provided for all of Matagorda County. Now, our Matagorda Regional Medical Center will be better able to provide timely test results.”
Hospital officials confirm that this new rapid testing option will be prioritized for high-risk cases on a basis of need and will not be open to individuals upon request.
STP Nuclear Operating Company is dedicated to continuing to build partnerships and assist with efforts to strengthen local organizations in the months and years ahead.
“We’ve made a promise to this community to do everything in our power to protect our employees and the health and safety of the public,” said Powell. “We’ve been able to live that promise in action over the course of these events and help Matagorda Regional in their mission. I couldn’t be prouder of that legacy.”
