UPDATE 11 a.m.: County now up to 35 cases; Facebook live announcement set at 2 p.m.

The Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center has been notified that Matagorda County has an additional three positive cases to report.
This brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 35.
The Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center is planning a Facebook live event Thursday at 2 p.m.
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
Again, these numbers are provided to the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center from the different medical stations.
Patient and case-specific information disclosed in this release represents the extent to which any MCHD official and the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center personal can appropriately respond.
If you have questions for the Emergency Management Team, please email covid19@co.matagorda.tx.us
