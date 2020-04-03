First responders dealing with issues with virus

While the Bay City Police Department has deployed the usage of masks and gloves to keep their officers safe during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Matagorda County Sheriff’s office also has masks and gloves and Tyvek suits issued to their personnel.
“We are trying to take offense reports over the phone to minimize personal contact as much as possible,” said Lt. James Orr of the Matagorda County Sheriff’s office. “The front lobby at the sheriff’s office is not closed but a letter is posted on the front door telling people if they are sick or not feeling well to use the telephone to make a report. Deputies are trying to maintain the six-foot gap for safety when making contact in the field if possible.”
In order to protect their employees as well as citizens, the Bay City Police lobby has been locked to unauthorized personnel during this COVID-19 outbreak.
Lt. Irene Kjergaard, public information officer for the police department, said all non-essential employees have been sent home at this time. Those employees include animal control, civilian crime scene investigator, code enforcement and impound employees.
“Those employees are not authorized to be at the police department,” Kjergaard said.
Kjergaard said all Bay City Police officers have been issued personal protective equipment (gloves, masks, suits) as well as disinfectant.
“Officers are now taking any reports over the phone when able,” Kjergaard said. “They will respond to calls when necessary. Detectives are also doing follow-up investigations/interviews via phone or email when possible.
“All employees authorized to enter the building, must take their temperature before entering the building,” Kjergaard said. “Employees with fever are sent home and told to contact their physician for further instructions. Employees required to work in the building have been spread out at least six feet apart although this has temporarily caused some to work in offices that are not their own. Otherwise, it’s business as usual.”
