Phase III of reopening should have huge impact on regrowth of region’s economy

Matagorda County EDC Executive Director Michael Ferdinand believes that with Texas moving into Phase III of reopening should have a strong impact on this region’s economic regrowth.
“The stabilization of the price of crude has had a very important impact to our region; and the return to some semblance of normalcy in our shopping and general buying habits as we have moved into Phase II and Phase III,” Ferdinand said. “These things help boost the confidence and remove some of the unknowns for our public bodies that depend upon sales tax revenues as they head into budget planning months.”
Ferdinand said local business owners have reacted differently during the Phase II and Phase III reopening process.
“The response has been different for each different business owner. Some were eager to open the minute that they could, some still don’t choose to open to the public, yet,” Ferdinand said. “There are business owners who are part of the medically vulnerable that don’t feel that it’s safe for them to be exposed to the public just yet. And then there are those who feel that the expense of the extra precautions required of them to open to the public is prohibitive to their profits considering the reduced clientele they can serve.
“Still others feel as if the accommodations they made during quarantine worked out so well for them, that they are going to continue to ride that wave until their clientele shows a demand to return to business-as-usual,” Ferdinand said. “From what we are hearing, some businesses say their loyal customers really prefer the ‘new normal.’”
Governor Greg Abbott announced the third phase of the State of Texas’ plan to safely open the economy while containing the spread of COVID-19 June 3.
Under Phase III, effective immediately, all businesses in Texas will be able to operate at up to 50 percent capacity, with very limited exceptions. Business that previously have been able to operate at 100 percent capacity may continue to do so, and most outdoor areas are not subject to capacity limits.
All businesses and customers should continue to follow minimum standard health protocols laid out by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
As with previous phases, the Phase III plan is based on the advice and support of the four doctors on the Strike Force to Open Texas medical team. Via Executive Order, Phase III begins immediately. “The people of Texas continue to prove that we can safely and responsibly open our state for business while containing COVID-19 and keeping our state safe,” said Governor Abbott. “As anticipated, the new positive cases that we are seeing are largely the result of isolated hot spots in nursing homes, jails, and meat packing plants. Thanks to the effectiveness of our Surge Response Teams, we have the ability to contain those hot spots while opening up Texas for business. As we begin Phase III, I ask all Texans and Texas businesses to continue following the standard health protocols and to heed the guidance of our state and federal officials who continue to closely monitor COVID-19. If we remain vigilant, we will continue to mitigate the spread of this virus, protect public health, and get more Texans back to work and their daily activities.”
The reopening of Texas is being conducted to safely open up the Texas economy after being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ferdinand said at the present moment, the total economic impact of the closure is yet to be determined.
“Right now, we do not yet have the data for Matagorda County,” Ferdinand said. “I’ve heard that the state sales tax was down about 13%. We don’t yet know if Matagorda County’s impact is reflective of that percentage.”
“ We really don’t know what to expect right now. I know we can say for sure that the different business sectors were impacted on vastly different levels,” Ferdinand said. “Some actually fared very well throughout the pandemic, while others took significant losses. Right now, we know at least three businesses in the county have permanently closed due to the impact of the pandemic.”
Ferdinand said at the present time, a number of Matagorda County businesses have returned to a bit of normal when it comes to its day-to-day operations.
“Things are already getting back to a level of normalcy,” Ferdinand said. “There are still some businesses that are required to take many extra precautions and we aren’t sure how long those requirements will be in place, but there are other businesses who are operating in a way that promotes social distancing, but doesn’t really look any different than how they did business before the pandemic.”
According to Ferdinand, one area that has taken a strong hit due to the pandemic is the recruitment of new business to the area, especially those in the oil and gas industry.
“It has definitely affected some of the existing projects we had in the pipeline,” Ferdinand said. “Again, those impacts are really being felt as a combination of the sharp downturn in the oil and gas industry as well as the effects of COVID-19.
“But we have also continued to see new projects open for proposals,” Ferdinand said. “We have taken advantage of every opportunity that has presented itself and we are excited to see what all will rise to the surface as we continue to work with all prospects.”
Between May 26th and June 2nd, over 45 percent of new COVID-19 cases came from jails or prisons, meat packing plants and nursing homes. There are currently 1,487 Texans hospitalized due to COVID-19. There are 20,679 active cases in the state and 45,858 Texans are estimated to have recovered.
According to Phase III of Abbott’s plan, effective June 3:
All businesses currently operating at 25 percent capacity can expand their occupancy to 50 percent with certain exceptions.
Bars and similar establishments may increase their capacity to 50 percent as long as patrons are seated.
Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with less than 1,000 confirmed positive cases may open at 50 percent capacity.
Restaurants may expand their maximum table size from 6 to 10 persons.
Effective June 12:
Restaurants may expand their occupancy levels to 75 percent.
Counties with 10 or less active COVID-19 cases may expand their occupancy limits to 75 percent. Counties that fit this category but have not previously filed an attestation with DSHS will need to do so.
Effective June 19:
Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with more than 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 may open at 50 percent capacity.
Additional Openings:
Special provisions have been made for outdoor gatherings, such as Fourth of July celebrations, but it is imperative that local officials and public health officials collaborate on safe standards.
Further Protocols:
All businesses should continue to follow the minimum standard health protocols from DSHS. For details and a full list of guidelines, openings, and relevant dates, visit http://open.texas.gov.
Reminders for those going out:
• Individuals are encouraged to wear appropriate face coverings.
• People should not be in groups greater than 10 when possible.
• People over the age of 65 are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible.
• People are still asked to avoid nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities, or long-term care facilities.
