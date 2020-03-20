UPDATE: County awaiting test results on health professionals dealing with COVID-19 cases

The Matagorda County Hospital District reports as a courtesy notice to all Matagorda County residents.
As of March 10, 2020, at 11 am, we are expecting the results of over 40 COVID-19 tests to be returned to our health professionals throughout the County over the next several days. As more residents meet State criteria for testing, the results are taking longer to be verified. At this time, some results are taking up to 5 days to be verified and reported. It is important to note that a delay in test results does not change the outcome. All patients meeting State requirements for testing are directed to self-quarantine at home immediately regardless of when the test result is expected.
We would like to take this opportunity to inform our citizens that the high number of pending test results may soon give the appearance of an unexpected "spike," or an unexplainable increase in positive cases. This is not true.
We can also update you on the Port of Bay City Harbor operations.
In an effort to comply with Governor Abbott’s mandate March 19, 2020. The Port of Bay City is closing the public portion of the Harbor including boat ramps, fish cleaning tables, restrooms and also the Paddlesports launch on FM 2031.
The area with controlled access will remain open/available to those patrons.
This remains in effect until further notice from the Governor’s office.
Mike Griffith
Port of Bay City Chairman
If you have questions please email covid19@co.matagorda.tx.us
As a reminder, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order taking steps to battle the coronavirus. This executive order called for:
• Avoiding social gatherings to no more than 10 people
• Avoiding eating and drinking in bars, restaurants, food courts, or visiting gyms
• Ban people from visiting nursing homes except for critical care
The order mandates that all bars and restaurant are allowed to offer only “drive through” or “to go” service and to cease all dining in.
The order goes into effect on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 12:00 a.m. (midnight) and is in effect until midnight on April 3, 2020.
He emphasized the order may be extended past April 3rd depending on need.
The Governor stated we are following the guidelines from the President and the CDC.
He went on to make clear, that the use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is allowed and highly encouraged throughout the limited duration of this executive order.
The Governor’s executive order does not prohibit people from visiting a variety of places, including grocery stores, gas stations, parks, and banks, so long as the necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.
I want to make sure everyone understands the Governor’s executive order does not mandate sheltering in place.
All critical infrastructure will remain operational, domestic travel will remain unrestricted, and government entities and businesses will continue providing essential services.
The Governor continued to stress offices and work places could remain open and practice good hygiene. But it is recommended, if possible work from home in order to achieve optimum isolation from COVD-19.
The more that people follow the rules and reduce their public contact, the sooner COVID-19 will be contained and the sooner this executive order will expire.
Please practice good hygiene by washing your hands regularly, avoid touching your face, sneeze and cough into a tissue and disinfect frequently used items and surfaces regularly.
The County’s top priority is the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors and they feel that taking these precautionary measures will help in that endeavor.
Should you need any additional information, please feel free to call 211 and you will be able to ask questions.
We understand you are scared, but please stay calm and listen to the experts. We will get through this time of uncertainty. We admit that our recommendations change almost daily because we are faced with this new virus.
It is only natural that some might panic. But now isn’t the time to panic.
Listen to the facts and the experts.
Now is the time to think about the safety of your family and friends.
Think about our neighbors, check on them. Call them and make sure they understand the newest request.
Again we stress do not panic, but protect yourself and others from the spread of this virus.
Please pay attention to the published guidelines from the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), which are everyday actions to stop the spread of any respiratory virus, including COVID-19:
Together we can overcome this current health crisis, let’s be Matagorda County Strong and help each other, pay attention to the elderly. Remember our restaurants are NOT closed just doing business in different ways, please check their Facebook page for your favorite restaurant’s phone number.
