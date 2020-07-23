Tropical Storm Hanna expected to make landfall on Texas Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane Center has released the following information on Tropical Depression Eight Thursday morning.
Tropical Depression 8 has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasts from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and National Weather Service (NWS) are projecting landfall between Palacios and Port Mansfield sometime early Saturday afternoon. Tropical Depression 8 is expected to be upgraded to Tropical Storm Hanna on Friday.
The system will bring heavy rainfall across much of southeast Texas beginning Friday and continuing through Saturday night. Widespread rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches, with isolated areas of 6 to 9 inches, are possible. Flooding will be possible in areas that receive the highest amounts of rain.
There may be some rises on area creeks and bayous. Coastal locations could experience higher tides.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are
possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
Interests elsewhere along the Texas and Louisiana coast should
monitor the progress of this system. Tropical Storm Warnings may
be required for portions of the Watch area later today.
At 10 AM CDT, the center of Tropical Depression Eight
was located near latitude 26.3 North, longitude 90.7 West. The
depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h),
and a west-northwestward to westward motion is expected during the
next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of the
depression is expected to move across the northwestern Gulf of
Mexico today and Friday and make landfall along the Texas coast
on Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.
Slow strengthening is expected, and the depression could become a
tropical storm during the next 12 to 24 hours. An Air Force
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch
area by Friday night.
RAINFALL: The tropical depression is expected to produce 3 to 5
inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches through
Monday along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Lower Texas Coast,
and inland through south-central Texas and the Rio Grande Valley.
This rain may result in flash flooding, rapid rises on small
streams, and isolated minor flooding across the west-central Gulf
Coast and into portions of south Texas.
SURF: Swells generated by the depression are expected to increase
and affect much of the Texas and Louisiana coasts in a day or two.
These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip
current conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.