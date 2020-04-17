Golf clubs offer break from shelter order

Outdoor activity has been an escape for many who have had to be cloistered in their homes during the outbreak of COVID-19.
Golf is one of those activities that has been allowed during a time when shelter-in-place orders have been issued by many counties, including Matagorda County. County Judge Nate McDonald, when his mandatory order was issued, named golf as an outdoor activity you can engage in as long a social distancing protocols are maintained.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott threw some confusion in the mix recently when he said that courses were non-essential and should be closed.
The Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Golf Association has given courses some clarity about the governor’s statement since that time and can be open as long as the follow certain social distancing and sanitary protocols.
“If the facility that you work or play at is open, it is absolutely imperative that social distancing protocols and public health instructions are followed by those operating the facility and also those that are playing golf. There will be zero tolerance as breaches may result in fines and the facility being shut down by local authorities,” a letter from the Texas Golf Association said.
Rio Colorado Golf Course, a public course near Bay City, has remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak by following such guidelines.
“From what I understand it’s a local issue as far as the county and the city if they choose to come and look and see what we are doing and following guidelines and then they can deem us non-essential. So far, everything we’ve done and the people we’ve talked to, they say keep doing what you are doing,” Denise Klaus, tournament coordinator and pro shop manager at Rio Colorado, said. “We haven’t had an issue with anything yet. We are following guidelines as we are told. So far, everyone’s complying and everyone’s been great. So, I am glad we have a place for them to come.”
Keeping things sanitized has been key, Klaus said.
“We sanitize everything. We sanitize golf carts, cart keys, restrooms, the building in and out. Everything we get our hands on, we sanitize,” she said.
The course shortened its hours, Klaus said, to allowed extra time in the evenings to sanitize and disinfect the carts and the building.
Some of the guidelines that Rio Colorado has implemented include:
• Using one entrance into the clubhouse for check in (in back of the clubhouse near the putting green) and one exit out (to the parking lot).
• Only three customers at a time are allowed into the clubhouse.
• Players should try and maintain social distancing of six feet at all times.
• Players must leave flags in the holes at all times when putting.
• Players are only allowed to play in groups of three only in order to maintain social distancing. It also maximizes the use of the golf carts the course has.
• Only one player per golf cart unless players live in the same household. Husband and wife are allowed to ride in the same cart.
• The practice range has been closed.
• The snack bar in the clubhouse has been closed as well. Pre-packaged food and drinks are offered to those who want them.
Golfers have been offered some gentle reminders about the guidelines from time to time, Klaus said, but everyone has been cooperative.
“We are changing things as we go, but I think our plan is working very well,” Klaus said. “Everyone seems to be following the guidelines. So, far, so good.”
At Bay City Country Club, members are welcome to play, but has temporarily closed its restaurant and pro shop.
“For agricultural reasons, we still have staff available to maintain the golf course,” James Scardami, a member of the country club’s board of directors, said.
The golf course is maintained by minimal staff who maintain social distancing (staying six-feet apart) as they are working.
“There is no rental of carts,” Scardami said, “but members who have their own carts can go out and play.”
Those that play on the course should continue to practice caution in small groups to maintain social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.