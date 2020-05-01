Districts still searching for graduation options

As the calendar turns to May, thoughts of graduation are on the minds of many high school seniors.
But plans for live graduations had been up in the air with the advent of the COVID-19 cancelling many events involving large groups of people.
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has been working with the state’s superintendents about conducting graduation ceremonies.
The TEA posted on its website April 21 that graduation ceremonies that will be completely virtual are approved and may proceed in accordance with local plans. A student may participate in a virtual graduation ceremony upon certification that the student has satisfied all graduation requirements. No action is required on the part of school districts to obtain approval for a virtual ceremony.
TEA is working with public health specialists and a superintendent task force to identify the circumstances under which an in-person ceremony may occur. Guidelines for in-person graduation ceremonies will be made available as soon as possible.
Area districts are continuing to honor graduates. In what form that takes place varies from district to district.
Bay City High School is conducting an online survey on its website to see how to proceed. The survey is for both seniors and parents.
Among the questions on the survey are: If the current health crisis does not allow for a traditional graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020, select a response that best represents your feelings toward participating is some form of virtual graduation. Answers include: Given our current circumstances, I would participate in a virtual graduation; I’m unsure and would need more information on how it would work; I have no interested in a virtual graduation and would not participate; My family and I would most likely celebrate on our own and therefore would not participate; Other.
Another question on the survey is, if graduation is held virtually, what are a few key components that you would like to see included?
Given the TEA’s guidance on live graduations, the survey also asked: With TEA’s statement above in mind: If an option is available to hold graduation ceremonies at Memorial Stadium in late July/early August, how likely are you to participate? Answers include: I will absolutely participate; I would like to participate if there are no conflicts with college, job, or other obligations; I have no interest in participating in a late July/early August graduation ceremony.
Van Vleck ISD is aiming to have an in-person graduation on Thursday, June 18 at Burl McKinney Stadium.
“Van Vleck ISD is committed to having a face-to-face graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020,” a statement on district’s website said. “Current protocol will not allow us to fulfill this commitment on our previously scheduled date of Thursday, May 21, 2020.”
Should restrictions that would not allow an event like graduation to occur still be in effect, the statement continued, an alternate plan will be communicated at that time to seniors and the community at-large.
During a meeting of the Tidehaven ISD Board of Trustees last week, superintendent Andrew Seigrist told the board the district hoping to have graduation at Delvin L. Taska Stadium on their scheduled May 22 date, but if not, they will be looking at a date in June.
“We are doing everything we can to provide them a graduation and still follow the rules of social distancing,” Seigrist said., “And we’ve been creative, thinking outside the box on how we can efficiently or better use the entire stadium.”
