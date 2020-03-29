UPDATE 9 a.m. Sunday: County has 12 positive COVID-19 cases; one case changed to Wharton County

The Matagorda County Emergency Management office has released a press release with the current number of positive cases in the county standing at 12.
On March 28, a male between the ages of 45-50, at home with no related travel and a female between the ages of 20 and 25, at home with no related travel have reported as positive cases.
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
On March 28 at 7:19 p.m., the following COVID-19 positive patient information was removed from the Matagorda County total after the county learned the information was reported in both Matagorda and Wharton counties.
Since the patient’s residence and quarantine address is in Wharton County, it was determined that the following COVID-19 case should be counted and managed by Wharton County: March 27 a female, she is between the ages of 50-55; she is at home and did not report travel.
Matagorda Country has a total of 12 Positive Cases, 223 Negative Cases, and 124 Pending Cases.
These numbers are provided to the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center from the different medical stations. Should you need any additional information concerning the virus, please feel free to call 211 and you will be able to ask questions.
If you have questions for the Emergency Management Team, emailcovid19@co.matagorda.tx.us
Visit the Matagorda County web site for any posted releases.http://www.co.matagorda.tx.us/page/matagorda.Emergency
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald, Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson, and Palacios Mayor Glen Smith are working closely with each other to ensure the health and safety of our citizens and visitors. There is no change to the standing orders at this time.
