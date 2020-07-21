TEA adjusts guidelines to reopening of schools

As COVID-19 continues to be a health threat in the State of Texas, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) made an adjustment to its guidelines to reopen schools in the fall.
In order to give districts more flexibility when it comes to students transitioning back to campus, the TEA will allow school districts to temporarily limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of the school year. School boards were also given the option of adding four more weeks to that transition period if the health situation surrounding that district warrants it.
The TEA announced this addition to its guidelines last Friday. The agency initially released its guidelines to return to the classroom on July 7.
“As a result, some parents opting for their student(s) to attend on campus may be required to start with remote instruction temporarily,” the updated guidelines said, “although any family who does not have internet access and/or devices for distance learning at home is entitled to have their student receive on-campus instruction each day during the transition period, as they are during the rest of the school year.”
This gives local school boards in areas where high level of community spread of COVID-19 exist the flexibility to delay the start of the school year.
Any district that plans to have the transition period must clearly describe it in the summary of its plans to operate campuses safely, the TEA guidelines said.
“In response to the varying public health realities of each Texas community, these changes give the needed flexibility for schools to effectively provide a smooth transition for students, teachers, and staff so that they will experience the safest and least disruptive mode of learning during the beginning of the school year,” the updated guidelines said.
Additional changes provide school systems with the ability to convert high schools — with school board approval — to a full-time hybrid model once students have transitioned back to on-campus instruction. This model will provide for a more socially distanced school experience, where students receive a portion of their instruction on-campus and a portion of their instruction remotely at home.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said that the transition period will help give areas where COVID-19 has hit the worst, time to flatten the curve.
In his address to teachers, parents and students, Morath said COVID-19 has been a disruption in the lives of everyone.
“I’ve talked to so many teachers and parents around the State of Texas who are itching to see kids back in classrooms. Students who want to see their friends and their teachers. Teachers who want to get back in classrooms,” Morath said in his address. “I also have talked to many teachers and parents who are nervous about what this means and how can it be done safely.”
He said the TEA has consulted with medical experts around the state and the country as well as observed how schools reopened around the world as guides to reopening schools in Texas.
“We crafted a framework so that schools can open safely subject to a variety of adjustments to keep our staff and our students safe. We know that there are parents who are nervous and who want to keep their children home. And for that we will support them with remote instruction 100 percent of the way,” Morath said.
Morath also acknowledged the importance of on-campus education in the context of overall student growth.
“We also know that the on-campus instructional environment is invaluable,” Morath said. “That a child’s academic and social growth flourishes in a Texas public school.”
Morath finished his address by acknowledging the tough job Texas teachers have had educating students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To our Texas teachers, what you do in normal times is nothing short of extraordinary. Helping eager young minds become the best versions of themselves. But these are not normal times,” Morath said. “We will support flexibility at the local level to ensure all of our schools remain safe and are available to our kids.”
