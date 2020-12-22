Vaccines land in county for frontliners

The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccines hit Matagorda County this week.
The vaccine is reserved for health-care workers and those on the front line of this pandemic.
According to Matagorda County Public Information Officer Mitch Thames, a coordinated county-wide campaign will be launched after doses arrive for the general public. Public vaccination is estimated to begin sometime between February and April 2021.
Thames reported that as of Friday, Dec. 18, Matagorda County had 204 active cases and 1,561 total positive cases during the pandemic.
The MC EOC continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Matagorda County.
“They are tracking 127 people who might have the virus and are waiting on test results,” Thames said. “These numbers are alarming, the number of people effected has risen to mid-summer levels. The Matagorda County EOC is warning the public to be careful over the Christmas and New Year holidays.
“Consider your loved ones when you venture out in the community,” Thames said. “The virus is in every corner of the county. We have increasing cases in the schools, in both city and county government, and in the workforce. The results are straight forward, the better the community follows simple guidelines and the better we protect each other, the lower we keep the active numbers of COVID-19 cases, the quicker we get fully opened and everyone can return to work.
Just think for a moment, your actions influence the employment of someone else. That is correct, your actions today will mean the ability for someone that works for a local business to start rebuilding their lives, providing for their family.
“Think about the amount of lost time due to being sick. The numbers add up quickly and hurts productivity and services, so we all pay a price for our workforce being out of work,” Thames said. “We have provided this information countless times, it has been provided to you by our local newspapers. Our local radio stations have provided comment concerning staying safe.
State and National news and programs have covered the safety guidelines so many ways, almost every night there is a warning on what to expect and what to do to keep yourself safe.”
Know how the COVID-19 Virus Spreads
• The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
• The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person. Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
• Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.
• These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
• Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.
Everyone Should
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid Close Contact
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick, even inside your home. If possible, maintain 6 feet between the person who is sick and other household members.
• Put distance between yourself and other people outside of your home. ◦Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus.
• Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people.
• Do not gather in groups.
• Stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings.
• Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
• You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.
• Everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
• The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.
• Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.
Cover coughs and sneezes
• If you are in a private setting and do not have on your cloth face covering, remember to always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
• Throw used tissues in the trash.
• Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Clean and disinfect
• Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
• If surfaces are dirty, clean them. Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
• Then, use a household disinfectant. Most common EPA-registered household disinfectants will work.
Monitor Your Health
• Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19. Especially important if you are running essential errands, going into the office or workplace, and in settings where it may be difficult to keep a physical distance of 6 feet.
• Take your temperature if symptoms develop. Don’t take your temperature within 30 minutes of exercising or after taking medications that could lower your temperature, like acetaminophen.
