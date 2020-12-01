Area braces for possible rise in cases

New positive cases continue to rise according to numbers released by DSHS and those numbers might drastically increase if safety precautions were not practiced during the Thanksgiving holiday.
“New cases of COVID-19 are continuing to rise in Matagorda County,” said Aaron Fox, MCHD’s Chief Business Development Officer and acting PIO. “In context of incubation periods and the language often used by state officials, looking at the numbers in rolling 14-day periods can be helpful. At the time of this response, our number of new COVID-19 cases during our last four 14-day periods are 29, 37, 48, and 106 cases respectively.”
And national experts such Dr. Deborah Birx said Monday that Americans should assume they are infected with COVID-19 if they traveled during the Thanksgiving holiday and need to get tested.
Birx warned that anyone over 65 years of age that gathered with family for Thanksgiving and develops symptoms should be “tested immediately.”
Fox said Matagorda County officials are concerned that Thanksgiving gatherings might cause a spike in numbers.
“We know that more contact among more people increases the odds of transmission, so it’s reasonable for the MRMC COVID-19 Taskforce and our elected officials to be concerned about a potential spike in new cases,” Fox said. “But we’re hopeful that most gatherings were conducted in a manner consistent with reducing the direct and indirect spread of the virus throughout our community and among our most vulnerable populations.”
Medical leaders believe a spike in daily new infections might mirror the one that was seen following the Memorial Day weekend.
“Viruses are small and incomplete cells that can only reproduce by using the supplies and tools they get from our cells,” Fox said. “It’s just basic science and a simple math: We have more new cases because more people are coming into contact with the virus, and the more people we get close to without safety measures in place, the greater the odds of transmission.”
More than 13 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and over 266,000 have died, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.
And now with the holiday season upon everyone, now is the time to take extra precautions when out and about this year.
“We can support our local businesses in good conscience when we’re intentional and resolute in our commitment to public health safety measures,” Fox said. “Physical distancing, wearing a face mask when less than 6ft from anyone who does not live in our household, washing our hands thoroughly and often, and protecting our high-risk populations are critical components in ensuring both economic and public health.”
Fox urged residents to follow the CDC recommendations during this holiday season. They include:
Wash your hands often
•Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
•It’s especially important to wash:
oBefore eating or preparing food
oBefore touching your face
oAfter using the restroom
oAfter leaving a public place
oAfter blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing
oAfter handling your cloth face covering
oAfter changing a diaper
oAfter caring for someone sick
oAfter touching animals or pets
•If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
•Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact
•Inside your home: Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
oIf possible, maintain 6 feet between the person who is sick and other household members.
•Outside your home: Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.
oRemember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus.
oStay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people.
oKeeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
•You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.
•The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.
•Everyone should wear a cloth face cover in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
oCloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
•Do NOT use a facemask meant for a healthcare worker. Currently, surgical masks and N95 respirators are critical supplies that should be reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders.
•Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.
Clean and disinfect
•Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
•If surfaces are dirty, clean them. Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
•Then, use a household disinfectant. Most common EPA-registered household disinfectants will work.
Monitor Your Health Daily
•Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.
oEspecially important if you are running essential errands, going into the office or workplace, and in settings where it may be difficult to keep a physical distance of 6 feet.
•Take your temperature if symptoms develop.
oDon’t take your temperature within 30 minutes of exercising or after taking medications that could lower your temperature, like acetaminophen.
•Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.
Residents are urged to look out for the possible warning signs for someone that might have contracted COVID-19.
People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
•Fever or chills
•Cough
•Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
•Fatigue
•Muscle or body aches
•Headache
•New loss of taste or smell
•Sore throat
•Congestion or runny nose
•Nausea or vomiting
•Diarrhea
Anyone who is experiencing a medical emergency, which includes warning signs and symptoms such as:
•Trouble breathing
•Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
•New confusion
•Inability to wake or stay awake
•Bluish lips or face
should call 911 immediately and alert the operator of their symptoms. This list is not all possible symptoms. Please call your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.
