County to receive second round of state-sponsored tests

Matagorda County will receive its second round of state-sponsored drive-through testing Thursday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The testing will take place at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th Street, Bay City, Texas 77414.
Individuals who wish to be tested must have an appointment and be pre-screened to receive testing.
Who can get the test?
Anyone in the region with one or more of the following symptoms: fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion, loss of taste and/or smell.
A phone number to register was released at 9 p.m. per state rules.
These testing sites are being held all over the state, so no one can apply before the 48 hour mark. This test is a nasal mid-turbinate swab test not an anti-body test.
Coming off a weekend where no new cases of COVID-19 were revealed, Matagorda County is still holding steady at 64 total positive virus cases, 33 active cases and 28 recoveries.
“Our numbers might be high for a rural county but we have done more testing than any other rural county in Texas,” said Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald. “That is why we have had so many positive cases here. We have administered more than 1,500 tests in this county.
“We are doing our job and doing it well,” McDonald said. “We have 64 confirmed cases in the county but we are making measurable progress in Matagorda County.”
The results from the April 24 state sponsored drive-up testing initia
tive are 67 tested, 67 negative, 0 positive. The Palacios Community Medical Center report has not changed, they have 14 negative cases with no pending cases.
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
How easily the virus spreads
How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious, like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, which means it goes from person-to-person without stopping.
The virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading very easily and sustainably between people. Information from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic suggest that this virus is spreading more efficiently than influenza, but not as efficiently as measles, which is highly contagious.
Contact tracing helps us reopen the Texas economy safely and faster.
Contact tracing is a method used to find and follow up with people who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. People who were around this individual are called contacts. By tracing the contacts of COVID-19 cases, having them self-isolate, if necessary, and testing, when appropriate, officials can reduce the spread of coronavirus.
