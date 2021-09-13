 County EOC monitoring Tropical Storm Nicholas

The Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center continues to monitor Tropical Storm Nicholas as it continues to be on a collision course with Matagorda County.
At 1 p.m. CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Nicholas was located by NOAA Doppler weather radars near latitude 26.9 North, longitude 96.5 West. Nicholas is moving toward the north near 12 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through
tonight, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast on Tuesday.
On the forecast track, the center of Nicholas will continue to pass just offshore of the coast of south Texas this afternoon and move onshore along the coast of central Texas later this evening.
Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler weather radars indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast this afternoon and evening, and Nicholas could be near hurricane strength when it reaches the northwest Gulf coast.
Scattered thunderstorms will continue to move through the region through Wednesday.
Rainfall associated from the storm moving in from the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring 6-10” of rain to the area. High rainfall rates of 2-3” per hour are possible and may lead to street and small stream flooding.
Residents should closely monitor the forecast as it will continue to develop and change.
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald has placed the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center on standby. Throughout the next 48 hours the EOC will continue to monitor both the weather forecast and river conditions.
The Matagorda County Commissioners report that all employees are in the field or on stand-by with the necessary equipment, including high water vehicles.
We have teams from the Texas Department of Emergency Management in Matagorda County ready for landfall. All Matagorda County Volunteer fire departments have high water vehicles and are ready to respond if needed. We also have teams ready from the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife.
Sheriff Skipper Osborne as all deputes on duty and on-call, and reports they are monitoring the situation.
Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson has City employees out checking storm drains for blockages. He is asking for your help, if you see something blocking the drainage and storm runoff, please take a few minutes and remove the debris or call the city if it is more than you can handle.
Palacios Mayor Chau has his team ready, city employees, the police department are in the streets and will be watching for street flooding and will be able to respond if the community has a flooding event.
Please monitor the weather service and the Emergency Operations Center Facebook page, and the LEPC Facebook page. Our local newspapers also have social media pages and do a great job getting the best information to the public, they are the Bay City Tribune, the Bay City Sentinel, and the Palacios Beacon.
Stay tune to the local radio stations FM 92.5 and FM 102.5 as well as www.baycityradio.com.
Please be aware this system will affect most of Southeast Texas.
The number one goal of the EOC is your safety. Please share this information with your friends and family.
When flash flooding occurs avoid unnecessary travel if you must travel don’t drive into flooded roadways. Remember turn around don’t drown
If you must travel, please plan ahead, check www.drivetexas.org for major road conditions.
If you have questions, please contact the Matagorda County Emergency Management Coordinator at 979-323-0707.
What you should do:
Residents are encouraged to monitor the forecast, road conditions and have multiple ways to receive alerts.
People should bring their pets inside and delay travel or outdoor activities during periods of heavy rainfall. If travel is unavoidable, reduce your speed to avoid hydroplaning. If a Flash Flood Warning is issued for your area, DO NOT TRAVEL.
DRIVE SAFELY
• If you must travel, never drive into high water, and use extreme caution at underpasses and low-lying areas where water accumulates.
• Always remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown! DO NOT DRIVE through high water and DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES.
• Just two feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.
STAY INFORMED
• Monitor local weather.
• Get updates from trusted sources such as: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.