County EDCs, chambers create resources site

In an effort to ease the stress and uncertainty brought on by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency, Matagorda County’s Economic Development Corporations and all four of Matagorda County’s Chambers of Commerce proudly announced on Tuesday, March 24 a brand new website featuring business assistance tools and information for the COVID-19 crisis.
Matagorda Open for Business is the name of the page found at www.MatagordaOpenforBusiness.com and is provided by a partnership consortium of Matagorda County Economic Development Corporation, Bay City Community Development Corporation, Palacios Economic Development Corporation, Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, Palacios Chamber of Commerce, Sargent Area Chamber of Commerce and Matagorda Area Chamber of Commerce.
The website contains about 27 direct links to agencies ready and willing to provide information and assistance, including the U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan application; the Office of the Governor of Texas’s Resource Page for Business Assistance during COVID-19; local Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center information; free Marketing tools and tips from Kapeesh Marketing, LLC; contact information to the local Small Business Development Center Business Advisor; Texas Department of Insurance information; and so much more.
“We felt it was important to provide this online resource to our local businesses because we wanted to make tools available to them as they prepare for recovery,” said Mike Ferdinand, Matagorda County Economic Development Corporation executive director. “While our businesses right now are responding to the immediate crisis, it’s important that we are here to support them by identifying the tools available to help them in recovery.”
This website covers a wide array of issues that may be facing business owners as the Coronavirus continues to spread across the country. While there are nearly 30 different resources already listed, the economic development corporation staff understands that each business is unique, and each will face its own unique challenges.
The website also features a Local Business Damage Assessment Survey in which EDC staff can collect specific information to respond and aid local businesses on an individual level.
“It is critical in times such as these to stay in contact with our local businesses,” said Jessica Russell, Bay City Community Development Corporation executive director. “This website serves as a conduit for information between your local economic development teams and Matagorda County businesses. It is our desire to get back to business as usual in Bay City and Matagorda County and this website and tools provided will assist in that process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.