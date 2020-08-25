County EOC monitoring Hurricane Laura 'very closely'

The Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center is watching the situation with Hurricane Laura very closely.
"At this time we have not issued any advisories or recommendations," said Mitch Thames, Matagorda County public information officer. "We understand many of the Counties to our east have started their plans.
"Harris County mistakenly added the zip code for Matagorda County to a voluntary evacuation map, the problem is being addressed right now," Thames said. "We are not in any evacuation plan yet.
"I can report that both cities, Bay City and Palacios have the equipment ready if needed, they have also been clearing ditches and drains in case we receive large amounts of rain," Thames said. "All County Commissioners and Elected Officials report their teams are ready in case we have problems here in Matagorda County."
Thames said that the county's industrial partners are watching the weather and are ready to respond if needed.
"We all have strong plans for this kind of weather," Thames said. "We are reminding people to review their safety plans, have your gas tank full, follow all DSHS and CDC guidelines and be safe."
