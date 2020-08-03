County posts 101 new COVID-19 cases for past week

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported Monday, Aug. 3 that Matagorda County has posted an increase in the number of new cases and active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Matagorda County now has 673 total COVID-19 cases in the county, an increase of 101 since last week. Of those cases, 320 are listed as recovered with 313 active cases.
The county has experienced 21 fatalities as a result of COVID-19.
“Over the past week, we’ve had an increase in the number of new cases and total active cases compared to the last report,” said Aaron Fox, chief business development officer and public information officer with the Matagorda County Hospital Distirct. “On a more encouraging note, this week’s increase is lower than expected based on weekly averages of data reported since June 29.
