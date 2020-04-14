UPDATE: One new positive case, 11 have recovered

Matagorda County Health District officials are reporting one new positive COVID-19 case.
Today’s report from the Palacios Community Medical Center showed nine negative cases and no pending cases.
The current number of positive cases in Matagorda County is 51.
- 11 recovered cases
- 3 deceased
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
