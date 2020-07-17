Local districts making plans for fall

At least two area school districts are planning to take a mixed approach when it comes to reopening schools to students in the fall.
Both Bay City ISD and Van Vleck ISD will allow students to go to in-person but will also allow students to learn virtually if they so choose.
The districts announced their intentions on their websites on Wednesday.
Tidehaven ISD and Palacios ISD are still developing their plans. Tidehaven ISD Superintendent Andrew Seigrist said they will publish their plans this week. Palacios ISD is surveying parents presently to determine how to proceed. Districts have until a week before school starts to post their plans for the fall.
In a letter to parents on the Bay City ISD website, superintendent Marshall Scott III outlined what his district will do when students are to return to class on Aug. 20.
“Based on the latest guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) regarding student attendance and engagement requirements for remote learning, Bay City ISD will offer two options of instructional delivery models for our students this upcoming school year: in-person learning on campus, or at-home learning. The at-home, or remote learning, will look much different from the emergency academic support we offered in the spring,” Scott said in his letter to parents.
How remote learning will be different than what it looked like in the spring will be detailed more for parents this week.
“We are currently working on logistics for both in-person and remote learning models. Some of our high school courses cannot be remote, so we will work with those individual student schedules to accommodate blended learning opportunities. Both options will offer engagement with teachers and peers,” Scott continued in his letter. “Regardless of which learning option you choose for your child, the expectations for coursework and the grading system will be the same for both in-person and at-home learning.”
The TEA is requiring students attend 90 percent of the days courses are offered, whether that be virtually or in-person, in order to receive credit and advance to the next grade level.
Van Vleck ISD released a more detailed plan for the fall on its website that includes in-person classes and virtual learning offered in two-different forms depending on what grade level the student is on.
“Despite the current events surrounding the COVID-19 Pandemic, VVISD has been preparing for the reopening of schools since May,” a statement on the Van Vleck ISD website said. “The following plan has been developed with collaboration of information from the VVISD Reopening Task Force, parent and staff surveys, the recent release of TEA guidance, the Governor’s Executive Orders, and the Texas Department of State Health Services local authorities.”
Van Vleck students in Grades 3-12 will have synchronous instruction where students can be a part of teacher-led classes in real time from a remote location. Students from Pre-K to 2nd grade can receive asynchronous instruction, which is instruction that is pre-recorded. Grading policies will be consistent with those used before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of course, additional safety measures will be put in place for students who return to campus to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Bay City ISD is still developing its plan with input from staff at every level in the district.
Van Vleck ISD has a safety plan in place for those going on campus. Teachers, staff and visitors must self-screen for COVID-19 before they come on campus and complete a virtual questionnaire via a scanned QR code or direct link with a cell phone. VVISD will restrict visits in schools to only those essential to school operations or otherwise as permitted for special circumstances. During these visits, visitors must follow virus prevention and mitigation requirements of the school.
For Van Vleck students, an initial virtual COVID-19 Screening Questionnaire must be completed upon registration by the Parent/Guardian and any changes thereafter must be reported to the campus principal, health Aide, or District RN. If a student is exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or has tested positive or come in close contact with a person who has tested positive, parents should not send their children to school.
According to the statement by Van Vleck ISD, all classrooms and entrances into each facility will have hand sanitizer available. Campuses will institute more frequent cleaning practices, including additional cleaning by janitorial staff contracted through McLemore, as well as provide the opportunity for children to clean their own spaces before and after they are used, in ways that are safe and developmentally appropriate. Signage and helpful reminders of best practices will be posted throughout the facilities. Students and staff will be get ongoing education on hand washing and cough and sneeze etiquette.
Masks or face shields will be required for all students over the age of 10, staff and visitors in Van Vleck ISD as per Texas Governor Greg Abbott directed. Exceptions will include persons that maintain 6-feet of social distancing, while consuming food and drink or a medical condition precludes them from wearing one.
In spaces that will allow it, seating will be distanced 6 feet apart in Van Vleck ISD. Desk sneeze guards for every student and teacher will be used.
Van Vleck ISD will require students over 10 and over to wear masks on buses and those vehicles will be sanitized after each trip. Hand sanitizer use upon boarding the vehicle will be required. Windows on the bus will be lowered when possible to allow air to circulate.
As far as extracurricular activities are concerned, both districts are awaiting guidance from the state and the University Interscholastic League (UIL).
The UIL posted on its website July 10 that students participating in remote learning, whether it be synchronous or asynchronous, may participate in UIL activities as long as they meet eligibility requirements. Students must be enrolled in remote learning options through the school the student will represent. Schools may develop local policies with additional requirements for participation.
Schools should develop grading policies for remote learning options that outline the criteria for determining if a student is passing all courses at the end of grading and evaluation periods, the UIL said. Days when school is not in session should be treated as school holidays for purposes of determining academic eligibility for both remote and in-person learning. All students are academically eligible when school is not in session for a full calendar week or more.
For the 2020-2021 school year, UIL eligibility requirements for the first six weeks of school have been modified to allow a student to be eligible for the first six weeks if they accumulated at least two and a half credits since the start of the 2019-2020 school year. Schools may impose additional requirements.
