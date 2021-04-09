County economy starting to rebound

Signs that Matagorda County’s economy is starting to bounce back after a year-long battle with COVID-19 were indicated in the monthly sales tax revenue report.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $677.3 million in local sales tax allocations for April, 3.5 percent less than in April 2020. These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly.
With Matagorda County businesses back open at 100 percent capacity, the president of the Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture said on Friday that safety should still be the area businesses first concern.
“I believe it is time to allow our businesses to decide for themselves what actions they should take to insure the health and safety of their customers and staff. We have a great community that has responded to many emergencies and can decide what actions to take and what actions to avoid,” Thames said.
In the April disbursement, Bay City received $480,812.84 as compared to the same time period a year ago of $453,890.56 or a 5.93 percent increase. For the year, though, Bay City still remains in a deficit of 6.05 percent as only $1,895,531.52 as compared to $2,017,761.60 figure from a year ago.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order lifting the mask mandate in Texas left Matagorda County of-ficials urging residents to follow safety protocols set in place to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
McDonald understands the announcement allows the local businesses to ensure the safety of their employees and customers allowing them to keep the safety recommendations issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services and the CDC. He urges the community to continue the best practices that has reduced the COVID numbers in the last few weeks.
“The main point for our community is to keep our businesses and our economy strong, and keep our local businesses safe,” McDonald said.
McDonald said that county residents will need to decide for themselves how to deal with own pro-tection when it comes to COVID-19.
“I encourage all County residents to keep themselves, their families and their coworkers safe and healthy. If you need to wear a mask to do so, please do. If you can maintain social distancing from others and remain healthy without a mask, then that is your decision. I do ask that all citizens be accepting and respectful of mask policy at each of our county’s businesses, as the owners or man-agement of those businesses have the right to require or not require wearing a mask to gain entrance into their establishment. I also ask that all who will sign up for and have a vaccination against COVID-19 as soon as possible,” McDonald said.
In the April disbursement, the city of Palacios received $61,157.76 as compared to the same time period a year ago of $49,621.18 or a 23.24 percent increase. For the year, the city of Palacios still remains in the green at 11.95 percent increase as only $254,537.49 as compared to $227,364.56 fig-ure from a year ago.
With Matagorda County businesses back open at 100 percent capacity, Thames said that safety should still be the area businesses first concern.
“Many in the community told me they didn’t need the government to keep them safe. When given the most accurate information and the truth, our business leaders can work through the problem and keep everyone safe,” Thames said.
Bay City Community Development Corporation Executive Director Jessica Russell said the out-look for the Matagorda County business climate remains strong.
“We at the CDC are excited abet cautious for small business. We urge patrons to please adhere to the store requirements regardless of the Governor’s mandate. If a shop owner posts a sign encourag-ing the use of a mask, please do so,” Russell said.
Russell said each shop owner in Matagorda County should operate their businesses with a policy that they are comfortable with during this pandemic.
“Each shop owner should operate their business in accordance with what they feel comfortable with. It’s completely reasonable to still require masks or urge their use. We must continue to work together to do our part to keep our cases low, reduce hospitalizations, and continue to shop local,” Russell said.
“Though we suffered some losses, our businesses continued to persevere during the pandemic. I want to personally thank the citizens of Bay City and Matagorda County for shopping local, eating local, and encouraging others to do so. A large portion of our shop and business owners were able to keep their doors open due to your support. I’d also like to point out how resilient our business owners and staff are – they adjusted to the needs of their patrons whether it be curb side, delivery, special hours, and accommodations. Businesses like Schulman Movie Bowl and Grille, arguably one of the hardest hit sectors of the business community, were able to keep their employees and open doors by adapting, changing their hours of operation, and offering specials all while adhering to safety precautions,” Russell said.
