The 2023 Matagorda County Fair & Livestock Association events have kicked off. After crowning the Rodeo Queen and announcing the BBQ Cook-off winners last weekend, here are the remaining list of events for the upcoming week. Don’t forget this year’s theme is masquerade. Fair Manager Julie Culver said the theme was picked last year and she hopes attendees embrace the theme and have fun with it.
Board Director Melinda Frazier Hirst has been involved with the group since she was a child and continues to enjoy being part of the organization as an adult.
“Being able to watch the new generations compete with crafts, food, ag mechanics, royalty and livestock shows just like I did years ago is inspiring. Some competitions date back to 1944,” Hirst said. “Months and sometimes even a year of planning and work are put into these projects. In the end, they all walk away with lifelong memories, friends, lessons and knowledge. Then we see these kids back again the following year with the determination to do better.”
Watching those people pass the traditions on to future generations is one of her favorite parts, Hirst said.
“I’ve been able to watch some of them grow as showmen since they were in kindergarten and now, they’re in high school. It is important to me that we come back as adults to ensure that the younger generations have a place to compete with their agriculture projects. Being able to help keep the fair going for the youth of our county is fulfilling. For some of them this is their Super Bowl.”
Culver said a successful year would have full stands and big crowds supporting the group, but ultimately hopes more children and adults are inspired to join and participate in competing and showing.
“There’s a little bit for everyone here. The junior fair board really helps children develop their social skills and creativity. The goal is to have people come back year after year and want to participate in the fun whether that’s participating or bringing their children to the carnival.”
