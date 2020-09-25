Livia Eve Enochs
June 26, 1952 - September 22, 2020
Livia Eve Enochs, 68, of Markham, Texas passed away September 22, 2020. She was born June 26, 1952 in Bay City, Texas to John Ellington Lewis and Mildred June Bankhead Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Jerry Ann Pyle; and her brother, James Leroy Lewis.
Livia was a woman of faith and family. She was a hard worker and retired from Lower Colorado River Authority where she was the first woman to be hired as a water operator. She made many friends of her coworkers, as she did wherever she went. She was known as a strong, caring person, always quick to help out family, friends and strangers, most particularly her family. Her main objectives in life were to care for her parents and raise her children, and she did. She loved to cook and feed people, especially around the holidays. She loved fishing and gardening and was known for her special abilities to catch the biggest fish and grow the best tomatoes. An accomplished seamstress, she was also an expert quilt maker, crochet crafter, and often created her own patterns for quilts and clothes. She was loved by many and will be missed severely.
Survivors include children, Jennifer Orr Ashcraft (Darryl), Holly Jo Bray (Gary), Alden David Orr (Cheryl) and titular son, James Enochs (Sara); brother, Alden Bollinger; grandchildren, John Bradley Enochs, Dawson Orr, Darryl, Dalton and Douglas Ashcraft, Rebecca and James Bray, Stephanie and Michael Mueth, Florentino Castillo, Andrew Wager, Kiera Enochs, Joshua Lewis and Ashlee Rush; great grandchildren, Kason, Zoey and Anthony Mueth, Brentley Carpenter and Brayden Spurgeon; numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; and her aunt Jessie. She also had a lot of “adopted” grandkids around, and they all called her Granny.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Damon Rambo officiating. Interment will be at Hawley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Mueth, Florentino Castillo, T.J. Edwards, Felix Martinez, Michael Rush, and Tyler Rush.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas.
