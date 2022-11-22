County OKs election votes from Nov. 3

County OKs election votes from Nov. 3 

Matagorda County Clerk and County Election Official Stephanie Wurtz certified the official canvass statement for the 2022 General Election held on Nov. 8 at Monday Commissioners Court.

The purpose of the canvass is to account for every ballot cast and to ensure that each valid vote is included in the official results. Results show that there was a total of 9,748 voters in Matagorda County that turned up to vote in the General Election out of the 21,681 registered voters in the county. 7,350 of those voters voted for Greg Abbott.

