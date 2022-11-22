County OKs election votes from Nov. 3 

Matagorda County Clerk and County Election Official Stephanie Wurtz certified the official canvass statement for the 2022 General Election held on Nov. 8 at Monday Commissioners Court.
The purpose of the canvass is to account for every ballot cast and to ensure that each valid vote is included in the official results. Results show that there was a total of 9,748 voters in Matagorda County that turned up to vote in the General Election out of the 21,681 registered voters in the county. 7,350 of those voters voted for Greg Abbott.
A public meeting was held during the session to approve an agreement with the law firm Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP to perform all legal services necessary to collect delinquent receivables. This will allow the law firm to collect unpaid fines, fees and court costs owed to the Justice of Peace Courts, District Courts and County Courts of Matagorda County in the most effective manner. Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP has represented the county in collections for many years.
Starting Jan. 1, David Woodson will replace Rose Woodson, 90, as the manager of the Midfield Community Center. Rose worked as the manager of the community center for 40+ years. Commissioners recognized her service and commended her for all her years of hard work and dedication to the center.
Commissioners approved a cooperative agreement between Matagorda County and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for five years. The extension and the county have had a long-standing relationship concerning extension educational work.
The county recognized the need for continuing demonstration work in agriculture and other continuing education programs and services such as 4-H and youth, economic development and consumer sciences for the citizens of the county.
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald told County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources Greg Baker that he appreciates what the extension office does for the county.
A second public meeting was held during the session regarding the designation of the PCC Chemicals Reinvestment Zone. The Bay City Port of Authority’s Chairman George Harrison gave background information on the property and process of the working lease agreement with PCC Chemicals.
He believes PCC Chemicals is a good fit for the Port and county by saying, “The Port Commission is 100% behind this. We’re ready to bring this great company to our county.”
Around Nov. 30 he expects to have everything taken care of. Of the project, Executive Director of Matagorda County’s Economic Development Corporation Mike Ferdinand said the new plant will provide much needed jobs to the county.
President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Mitch Thames said this is one step that betters and diversifies the community for the future of the community’s children and grandchildren.
