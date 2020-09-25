Diane Lynn Ottis
May 9, 1952 - September 20, 2020
Diane Lynn Ottis, 68, of Bay City, Texas passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Bay City.
She was born on Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas on May 9, 1952 to Charles Ottis and Evelyn Trlicek Ottis.
She was a graduate of Bay City High School, and later obtained a college degree. Afterward she was employed as educator at Holy Cross Catholic School.
A rosary will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City, followed by funeral mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City, Texas.
Survivors include a host of loving relatives and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family by fax at 979-245-1537, or by visiting the website at www.duncanrobertsfh.com
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas, 979-245-5197.
