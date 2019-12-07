Basketball Roundup
Palacios girls romp past Ganado
The Palacios Sharkettes limited Ganado to eight second-half points as they rolled to a 52-27 victory Tuesday night.
Palacios outscored Ganado 24-8 in the second half to take home the victory.
“We had a slow start to the game, but came out firing in the second half,” Palacios coach Aaron Wollam said. “We’ve got two weeks to get better for the start of district and we are working to get better every day.”
Cyra Polk had 22 points for Palacios. She also has six rebounds and six steals. Cara Polk had 11 points, pulled down five rebounds and picked up seven steals. Aleena Acosta finished with seven points and eight rebounds. Olivia Filip had five points and five steals. Paula Palfaro picked up two points and six rebounds. Rylee Vandenbergh had two points and three rebounds.
On the opening day of the Industrial Tournament Thursday, Palacios lost to Sweeny 42-39.
“We had another great defensive game against a very athletic team,” Wollam said, “we just struggled shooting. We were 4-for-18 from the line and that hurt us down the stretch.
Avery Kubecka had 13 points for the Sharkettes and had eight rebounds. Cyra Polk added 10 points and three steals. Acosta had six points, six rebounds and three steals. De’Ja Jones had three points and three steals. Jordan Peeples, Filip and Kylie Kolb had two points each while Cara Polk had one point. Peeples had three rebounds. Filip added three steals and Cara Polk had six steals.
St. Joseph’s edges Leps
The Van Vleck Leopards lost to Victoria St. Joseph’s Tuesday 59-45. Christian Ellis had 15 points while Cameron Franklin had 13. Jalen Williams finished with 11 points. Kadarius Woodard (two), Cameron Austin (three) and Slade Huerta (one) also contributed offensively.
Lady Leps fall to Louise
The Van Vleck Lady Leopards fell to Van Vleck 47-42 on Tuesday in non-district action.
Van Vleck held a 10-7 lead after the first quarter with Trinity Fields, Jatoya Cubit and Katelyn Brown leading the way. That trio of players helped the Van Vleck to a 16-14 halftime lead. The Lady Leopards held the lead through the fourth quarter before Louise got hot from the three-point line.
Cubit led Van Vleck with 14 points. Fields added 10 points while Brown had nine points.
Herman 7th grade girls
The O.H. Herman Middle School seventh grade girls’ basketball teams took the court on Nov. 21 against Boling.
The B team lost 19-15. Members of the seventh grade B team are Jenna Mielsch, Skyla Johnson, Ciarra Southall, Lexianna Dickerson, Brittney Segovia, Iralynn Gibbens, Isabel Coleman, Kaci Corenfield, Erika Wiedner, Autumn Christian, Emily Dunbar, Sheridyn Chancey, and Cheyenne Santonceto. Gibbens, Santonceto and Mielsch had four points each while Dunbar had two.
The A team lost 24-12. The A team includes Alissa Woosley, Kylee Mckight, Haley Landry, Cydee Hahn, Ava Cervantes, Mackenzie Bellard, Abigail Carnicle, Haleigh Matchett, Nicole Ryman, and Kalli Austin Ryman had six points in the game. Austin added four points and Bellard had two points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.