Young Leopards to take on Boling in opener
A young Van Vleck squad will take on Boling in the 2019 season opener Friday night in Van Vleck starting at 7:20 p.m.
Van Vleck Head Football Coach Robert Blackmon knows his Leopards are young but they appear to be ready for this season to get going.
“We are striding,” Blackmon said. “We knew coming in with a lot of young guys playing for us it was going to be challenging until everything started clicking and those guys start to jell together. We are making progress like we thought we would. We are pleased with where the team is at right now but we also know there is a lot of work to be done as well. We just have to keep grinding every week.”
In the season opener, Van Vleck faced a Boling squad that is quite similar to the Leopards in that Bulldogs are also young in the tooth.
“Boling is Boling with their slot-T offense,” Blackmon said. “They can be very physical. They are young like us with a lot of young guys in different positions. We are very similar. I believe they are farther along offensively than where they were last year at this time. They move the ball up and down the field so we will have our work cut out for us.”
Blackmon knows how vitally important it is to get the season off with a win this Friday to start building confidence in his young squad.
“You always want to build confidence when you are dealing with a younger group of athletes,” Blackmon said. “We need to do everything we can to win game one. We need to build some confidence with our young players.”
Blackmon said how Van Vleck deals with Boling’s explosive offense is the key to the game.
“We can’t give up the big plays to them,” Blackmon said. “Offensively, Boling is pretty good so we have to make them drive the field and not give them the big plays.
Senior Devan Rodgers who paced the Bulldogs rushing attack last year leads Boling.
“We can’t give him the big plays that he has earned in the scrimmages that we saw for them,” Blackmon said. “It will take all facets of our game to be in this contest with them. It should be a good, tough game for us. I’m looking forward to this season. This is my time of the year. I love coaching this game and I love the fall and football that comes with it.”
