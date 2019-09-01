Van Vleck cancels game after coach dies
The Van Vleck community was sent into shock Friday afternoon after the death of one of its football coaches.
Later, news started to filter out that the unnamed coach had passed away from the medical situation.
“We released the kids early after one our coaches collapased at the school,” said a shaken Van Vleck Superintendent John O’Brien.
The news of the coach’s passing ripped through the Van Vleck community and the surrounding area as Bay City held a moment of silence before the start of its contest with Cuero in honor of Van Vleck coaching staff.
O’Brien and Van Vleck issued the following statement after the announcement was made to cancel Friday’s game with Boling.
“One of our Van Vleck ISD coaches experienced a traumatic accident this afternoon after school. While it is not appropriate at this time to share his current condition, we ask that you pray for him, his family, and our VVISD students and staff.
In light of this, the VVHS Varsity Football Game against Boling High School has been canceled for tonight, Friday, August 30. There will be no activities hosted tonight at Van Vleck ISD.
We are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and hope you will join us in prayer.”
