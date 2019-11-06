Leps pick up first district win
After picking up their first District 14-3A Division II win, the Van Vleck Leopards will be looking to make it two in a row as they play host to Danbury Friday night in their final game of the season.
The Leopards (1-4, 3-6) are coming off a 47-6 victory over Bloomington last Friday night, where they compiled 518 total yards.
“It was a good win for us,” Van Vleck coach Robert Blackmon said. “It was good for our kids and it definitely gives us something to build on.”
Blackmon said the best thing about the victory was being able to excel in all three phases of the game – offense, defense and special teams.
Van Vleck junior running back Sam Bree rushed for 257 yards on just 13 carries and scored five touchdowns against the Bobcats. The Leopards compiled a total of 336 yards on the ground.
Sophomore quarterback Payton Brown accounted for 236 yards of total offense against Bloomington. Brown completed 10-of-18 passes for 182 yards and touchdown and rushed for 54 yards and a score as well.
Wide receiver Cameron Franklin had four catches for 100 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown on an outside screen pass. Franklin also scored a two-point conversion in the contest. Senior Jalen Williams had five catches for 78 yards.
Danbury is coming off a 63-0 loss to East Bernard last Friday night. The Panthers’ lone victory of the season was a 38-12 victory over Bloomington on Oct. 18. Blackmon said the Leopards and Panthers have a lot of things in common, including playing a lot of young players. He said defensively, Danbury does some things that they have not seen before during the season and will need to adjust to it.
“Danbury has been playing some good ball, but they just haven’t been able to put things together,” Blackmon said.
