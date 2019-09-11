Palacios seeks to continue winning ways
Coming into this season with a young squad, Palacios Head Football Coach Chad Graves knew he needed a good start to the season to build confidence in the squad.
So far, so good.
“It’s been fun so far,” Graves said.
Palacios opened the year with a 37-6 win over Skidmore-Tynan and followed that up last Friday with a 54-0 win over Bloomington and now heads into a rivalry matchup with Tidehaven this Friday in Palacios.
“I think it’s a combination of the kids that we have in the system and being in year two of understanding what we are trying to get done and I think the coaching staff has done a great job of making sure the kids are prepared. I am excited where we are but we still have a long way to go and our competition is about to ramp up quite a bit,” Graves said.
Graves said the 2-0 start not only helps with the team’s confidence but also allows the coaching staff to work with the players easier.
“This start makes watching film and making corrections easier because they are seeing the results and it’s validating to them. I have been on the other end where you do all you can do and the results were not there and it’s hard to tell the kids and them to understand it. There are two teams working hard all week so nothing is guaranteed. The first two weeks it paid off for our kids and that leads us into a big week for us this week,” Graves said.
Graves knows that Tidehaven comes into this contest with a state ranking and deservedly so.
“They are ranked number 10 in the state. It is a rivalry game between the two communities. We won last year and you get to brag for a year but then you have to play it again,” Graves said.
Graves realizes the talent the Tigers bring to the field both offensively and defensively and knows that game will be a big challenge for his young Sharks.
“They are doing really good things over there and it’s no surprising because they have some talented athletes over there. They have a great coaching staff as well and they put their players in positions where they can make plays and be successful,” Graves said.
To win this game, Graves said the team has to check its emotions and take care of the football.
“We have to take care of the ball. We haven’t turned it over in the first two games and we have to continue to take care of the ball and play even-keel and level headed. Football is a roller coaster of emotions and we have to remain calm through the game,” Graves said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.