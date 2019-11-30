Basketball Roundup:
Needville tops Lady Leps in OT
After a week off, the Van Vleck Lady Leopards had to work overtime Tuesday, but fell at home to the Needville Lady Jays 37-33.
The Lady Leopards (2-4) trailed late in the fourth quarter when Jatoya Cubit hit a three-pointer 30 seconds to play to tie the game 25-25 and send the game into overtime.
In the overtime period, Van Vleck was outscored 12-8. Katelyn Brown had five of the Lady Leopards’ points in the overtime. Trinity Fields added two points in the overtime. Alexus Abbott had a free throw in the extra period.
Van Vleck trailed the Lady Jays at halftime 17-13, but the Lady Leps limited the Lady Jays to just eight points in the second half, including just two points in the fourth quarter.
Cubit finished the game with 11 points to lead Van Vleck. Brown finished with eight points and Fields had six points.
Alexus Abbott added four points while Maria Van Zandt and Makayla Brinkley had two points each.
The Lady Leopards get back into action Tuesday when the travel to play Louise. On Thursday, Dec. 5, Van Vleck travels to take part in a tournament at Rockport-Fulton High School.
Ladycats split pair of games
The Bay City Ladycats split a pair of non-district games played Monday and Tuesday.
On Monday, Bay City lost to Industrial 23-15. Patricia Waddy had six points in the loss.
On Tuesday, the Ladycats bounced back with a 53-45 win over Boling.
Kristiana Johnson had 23 points while Ke’ombre Brinkley had 12. Waddy pulled down eight rebounds.
“We played our best game of the season,” Bay City coach David Gough said. “We shared the ball and played with great intensity on defense.”
