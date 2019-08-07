Aquacats shine at State Games
The Aquacats competed in Lynchburg, Va. at the 2019 State Games of America held at Liberty University, and returned home with unprecedented success. The State Games of America is an Olympic-style event featuring competition between State Games medal winners (gold, silver, bronze) from across the nation. There are currently 30 states conducting or organizing statewide sports festivals known as State Games.
The eight swimmers representing the Aquacats were Alistair Spencer (7) Keegan Spencer (10) Sergio Rodriguez (11) Curtis Goodman(12) Nicole Ryman (12) Megan Moya (12) Oliver Spencer (13), and Felix Rodriguez (14). Each return to Bay City with at least one top 3 finish.
The first swim meet occurred in a long course, 50-meter pool, and the second meet in a short course, 25-yard pool.
Because relays are held according to divisional ages, the swimmers formed relays with swimmers from different teams in Texas to take part in additional races.
Alistair Spencer: 100M Free Silver, 50M Free Bronze, 200M Free Silver; 25Y Free 4th, 100 Medley Relay Silver, 100 Free Relay Bronze, 25 fly 8th, 25 back 6th
Keegan Spencer: 50M Free Bronze, 100M Free Gold, 200M Free Gold, 50M Back 5th; 200M Medley Relay Gold, 200M Free Relay Gold; 50Y Free Gold, 100Y Free Silver, 200Y Free Bronze, 200 Medley Relay Gold, Mixed 200 Free Relay Gold, 200 Free Relay Gold.
Sergio Rodriguez Open 50M Fly Bronze, 200M Medley Relays 5th; 200M Free Relay Silver; 200Y Medley Relay 5th; 200Y Free Relay Silver
Curtis Goodman 100M Free 6th; 100M Breast 5; 200M Medley Relay 5th; 200M Free Relay Silver; 100Y Free 6th; 200 Medley Relay 5th; 200 Free Relay Silver
Nicole Ryman: 100M Free Bronze, 200M Medley 7th, 100M Breast 6th; 200M Medley Relay Silver, 200M Free Relay Silver; 100Y IM 6th; 100Y Free 6th, 50Y Backstroke 7th; 200Y Medley Relay Silver, 200Y Free Relay Silver.
Megan Moya: 50M Breast 6th; 200M Medley Relay Silver, 200M Free Relay Silver; 50Y Breast 6th; 200Y Medley Relay Silver, 200Y Free Relay Silver
Oliver Spencer: 50M Free Silver, 100M Free Gold, 200M Free Silver, 100M Fly Silver; Mixed 200M Medley Relay Gold, Mixed 200M Free Relay Gold; 50Y Free Silver, 100Y Free 8th, 100Y IM 7th, 50Y Fly Silver, Mixed 200Y Medley Relay Gold, Mixed 200Y Free Relay Gold.
Felix Rodriguez: Open 50M Free Gold; Open 100M Back Silver; Mixed 200M Medley Relay Gold, Mixed 200M Free Relay Gold; Mixed 200Y Medley Relay Gold, Mixed 200Y Free Relay Gold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.