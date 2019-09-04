Bay City looks to rebound this week at Bellville
Bay City will be looking to bounce back this Friday when the Blackcats travel to Bellville to take on the Brahmas Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Bellville opened its season with a 18-15 win over Madisonville and will be looking for a 2-0 start to the 2019 season.
Bay City is coming off a contest against Cuero that easily could have been a victory for the Blackcats if a break or two had went their way.
Cuero dominated the clock and the ball in the first half but Bay City was still able to stay close in the contest.
Senior Carlos Lara got the start at quarterback for Bay City and had his moments including a 50-yard touchdown scamper late in the contest.
Another big highlight for Bay City was a kickoff return by Daviyon Curtis after a long scoring drive by Cuero had handed the Gobblers an 8-0 lead in the first half. Curtis gathered in the kickoff and changed directions and headed down the right sideline for a touchdown that brought Bay City back to within 8-7 and showed the team and its fans that this time was ready for the defending state champions.
In its season opening win over Madisonville, sophomore Richard Reese paced the Bellville attack by rushing for a team-high 116 yards on 26 carries and one touchdown and sophomore Robert Briggs added 36 yards on eight carries while senior Quarvante’ Butler added 23 yards on six carries.
Briggs and Reese scored Bellville touchdowns in the win over Madisonville.
Last year, Bay City dropped a disappointing 24-15 decision to Bellville and will be looking to enact a bit of revenge on the Brahmas this week on the road.
