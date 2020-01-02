Sharkettes roll in own tournament

The Palacios Sharkettes went 4-0 in winning their own Holiday Basketball Tournament Friday and Saturday.
The Sharkettes dominated the competition in the tournament as they beat their opponents by an average of 40 points per game.
Aleena Acosta of Palacios was the tournament MVP. Teammate Cyra Polk was named to the all-tournament team along with Maddy de los Santos of Louise, Dee Ortega of Louise, Crystal Haas and Janie Janek of Sacred Heart.
To wrap up the tournament title, the Sharkettes beat Hallettsville Sacred Heart 57-15 on Saturday.
“We played awesome to wrap up the tournament championship,” Palacios Coach Aaron Wollam said. “Our press was very aggressive and our transition offense was real smooth. We are in a good rhythm right now and have won nine straight. I was proud of our kids’ effort and hustle.”
Acosta had 17 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in the final game of the tournament. Cyra Polk had 16 points and five steals. Avery Kubecka added 10 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Olivia Filip had five points and six steals. Jordan Peeples (three points, five rebounds), Kylie Kolb (two points, three steals), De’ja Jones (two points, four steals) and Rylee Vandenbergh (two points, four rebounds) also contributed to the victory over Sacred Heart.
Here is a look at other games the Sharkettes played in the tournament:
Palacios 73,
Tidehaven 13
The Sharkettes outscored the Tigerettes 36-10 in the first quarter en route to the victory.
Acosta had a triple double, scoring 21 points, pulling down 10 rebounds and getting 10 steals. Cyra Polk had 19 points and 10 steals. Kubecka had 10 points and five steals.
Filip (six points, four steals), Paula Palfaro (six points, four rebounds), Vandenbergh (five points, five rebounds), Jones (four points, four rebounds, four steals) and Kolb (two points, three rebounds) also contributed for Palacios.
Palacios 61, Louise 26
In their second game of the tournament, the Sharkettes outscored Louise 25-7 in the second half to pull away for the victory. Palacios held Louise scoreless in the third quarter. The Sharkettes held a 36-19 at half time.
Acosta had 25 points in the win over Louise. She also had six rebounds and five steals.
Cyra Polk had 12 points and three steals. Filip had eight points, five rebounds and three steals. Cara Polk and Palfaro had four points apiece. Kubecka added three points while De’ja Jones and Rylee Vandenbergh had two points each. Peeples finished with one point. Palfaro had eight rebounds while Kubecka had six rebounds. Cara Polk and Palfaro had four steals each.
Palacios 41, Ganado 16
The Sharkettes opened their Holiday Tournament with a lopsided win over Ganado.
Palacios outscored Ganado 21-4 in the first half.
Cyra Polk had nine points and six steals while Kubecka added eight points and eight rebounds. Acosta had seven points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Jones picked up six points and four steals. Jordan Peeples had five points and six rebounds while Cara Polk had four points and four rebounds. Filip had two points and three steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.