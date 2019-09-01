New feral hog hunting law takes effect Sept. 1
Feral hogs are so loathed by landowners in Texas for their habitat destroying behavior that beginning Sept. 1, you won’t even need a hunting license to pursue them on private property.
That’s when a new law takes effect removing even more obstacles from controlling hog numbers.
The new law, SB 317 by Sen. Bryan Hughes (Mineola), passed during the 86th Texas Legislature and exempts any person (resident or nonresident), with landowner consent, from a hunting license requirement to hunt feral hogs. It is still a violation to hunt without a license if hunting without consent. The new law removes any reference to depredation and the exemption applies for the take of all feral hogs.
The new law only applies to private property, and is irrelevant of whether or not it is a paid hunt, although allowing hunting access in return for financial or other consideration still requires a hunting lease license from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
A hunting license is still required on public land. Hunter education requirements also still apply.
