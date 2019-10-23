Bay City prepares for reeling Sealy squad
When Bay City Head Football Coach Pat Matthews looked at the defending district champion Sealy Tigers at the beginning of the season, he had one thing to say about the Tigers.
“Sealy is Sealy,” Matthews said.
But so far this district campaign, Sealy has not been quite been Sealy.
Sealy started district with a victory over Fulshear but has suffered consecutive losses to Brazosport and El Campo as the Tigers enter Friday’s contest with Bay City. Last week, Sealy was blanked by El Campo 28-0.
While Sealy has struggled in recent weeks, Bay City has started to find its offensive identity in the past couple of district games. Even though, the Blackcats failed to break through in the win column, the team has showed definite signs of offensive life.
“The little mistakes cost us,” Matthews said. “Each week we are finding an identity, we just have to get a little more consistent and add more to it each week.”
If Sealy is to entertain any thoughts of a post-season berth this year, the Tigers will have to post a win over Bay City this week but the Blackcats might have other ideas for Friday’s road contest.
“We know that somebody has to win and somebody has to lose but I think we are playing a lot better than we were a few weeks ago. We could have seen no growth. The games have been much closer. We just haven’t found our way to punch our way to a win,” Matthews said.
Matthews know his team is on the verge of a breakthrough this year.
“We have to minimize our mistakes and start capitalizing on opportunities we get,” Matthews said. “We have had several come to us that could have changed the outcome of ballgames. We have to be able to recognize our opportunities and take advantage of them when they present themselves.
“We have to play hard for four quarters,” Matthews said. “There are times when we run into a lull in the fourth quarter and it puts us behind the eight ball and you have to find yourself back around to where you want to be.”
