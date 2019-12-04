Volleyball
Bay City’s Dominguez named offensive MVP on 24-4A team
Several Bay City players were named to the All-District 24-4A volleyball team voted on by the district’s coaches.
Bay City’s Renata Dominguez was named the Offensive Player of the Year in 24-4A.
Alexis Monroy was a first-team choice for the Ladycats. Christiana Johnson and Josey Martin were second-team selections.
Honorable mention all-district selections for Bay City included Samantha Esquivel, Patricia Waddy, Amayah Payton, Savannah Hernandez and Renna Breazeale.
Academic all-district selections were Renata Dominguez, Renna Breazeale and Savannah Fernandez.
Sweeny’s Megan Kessler was named the District 24-4A MVP. Sweeny’s Brianna Perry was named the Newcomer of the Year while Sweeny coach Evaree Ray was named the Coach of the Year.
Columbia’s Jada Rhoades and La Marque’s Katriel Ivy were named Co-Setters of the Year. Brazosport’s Aja Gore was named Defensive Player of the Year.
