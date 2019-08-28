Tigers usher in new field against Refugio
Armed with a new turf field, Tidehaven will usher in the 2019 football season with the number one ranked Class 2A squad in Refugio paying a visit to Tiger Stadium Friday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
The Bobcats are ranked No. 1 in the preseason polls and many predict Refugio will win the Class 2A Division I state title this year.
“They are the number one team in Class 2A and if they were in Class 3A they would probably be in the top 10,” said Tidehaven Head Football Coach David Lucio. “They are extremely talented and very well coached and they have all the shiny stuff that every football coach wants so it is going to be a heck of a challenge for us.”
Tidehaven is not too shabby themselves.
The Tigers are ranked as the 10th best team in Class 3A with a strong returning class this year after advancing deep into the playoffs last year.
“In a couple of weeks, we will be going against the number two team in state in Shiner but as a coach when you play teams like this you get this real desperate feeling that we have to prepare as if our lives depend on it every day,” Lucio said. “We get into a habit of that these first couple weeks of the season this year. But it tends to make district a little bit easier for us.”
Lucio admitted that he is never pleased with where his team is at but he added the Tigers are making good strides as they head into the season opener.
“We are never where I want to be,” Lucio said. “I always want to be somewhere further along. We need to get better at tackling. I think there are some things that we can get better at.”
One area that Lucio is pleased is with senior quarterback and leader Blake Garcia. Garcia has looked sharp in the first two scrimmages and appears to be more than ready to lead the Tigers farther this year.
“Our passing game has been pretty good,” Lucio said. “Our running game is starting to come around.”
But Lucio said the defense is not playing as well as it needs to be playing and that bothers the Tidehaven coach.
“We are trying some players at some different positions and we are going to attack some teams the next couple of weeks to see where we are,” Lucio said.
Lucio knows Refugio is a tough season opener and even though he wants a win, he is not placing a lot of weight on this game as far as if it will make or break the season ahead.
“We are just going out there and try to play,” Lucio said. “Of course we want the victory because that is what we are striving for but we see the bigger picture. But it is not the end of the world if we are not successful on Friday.”
Lucio said the Tigers need to tackle better and win the turnover battle if they intend to compete with Refugio Friday night.
“We don’t want to lose the turnover battle,” Lucio said. “We can’t give them big plays when we are on defense either. If we make big plays and tackle, then we will be fine.”
