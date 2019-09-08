Bellville too fast for 'Cats 43-7 loss
Bellville has speed to burn and put that speed on display Friday night in Bellville. The Brahmas showed off that speed throughout Friday’s non-district contest as Bellville ran away with a 43-7 victory over Bay City.
The loss dropped Bay City to 0-2 on the season.
Bellville started the game with the ball after Bay City deferred to the second half. Starting from its own 25, Bellville used just four plays to put points up on the scoreboard.
Bellville Jack Lischka swung out a pass to Robert Briggs. Two missed tackles later, Briggs found the end zone by scampering down the left sideline for a 55-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead with 10:10 on the first quarter clock.
Bay City struggled to get its offense going on its first possession of the game. Facing a third-and-five call, Bay City’s Carlos Lara’s pass fell incomplete and the Blackcats were forced to punt the ball back over to the Brahmas.
Bellville took over at its own 42 and this time needed just three plays to get to the scoreboard once again.
After a Quavante Butler run down to the Bay City 44, two straight carries by Richard Reese led the Brahmas to the end zone again.
The second run by Reese was from 38 yards out as Bellville pushed its lead out to 13-0 with 7:54 left in the first quarter of play.
On the ensuing drive, Bay City was finally able to get its offense in motion. Aided by a personal foul penalty on Bellville, Bay City gained its initial first down at its own 47 midway through the first quarter.
From the Bay City 47, Davieyon Curtis broke loose for a nice gain down to the Bellville 15 as it appeared that the Blackcats were ready to get on the scoreboard. But two penalties against Bay City moved the ball back to the Bellville 30.
Just as quick as the drive looked promising for Bay City, the drive went south and soon Bay City was lining up for a field goal attempt by Declan O’Neal. Bellville blocked the field goal attempt and scooped up the ball and returned it all the way to the Bay City 18 with 2:32 left in the first quarter.
Bellville needed just three plays to get on the board again.
Bellville’s Kyle Peschel did the scoring honors as he busted in from two yards out to push the lead to 19-0 with 1:30 left in the first quarter.
Bay City went three and out on its ensuing drive and had to punt the ball back over to the Brahmas, who took over at the Bay City 45-yard line.
Again, Bellville needed just three plays to light up the scoreboard once again. This time, a nice run by Kyle Peschel moved the ball down to the Bay City 20. A personal foul penalty against Bay City moved the ball to the 10 and Butler did the scoring honors by rambling in from there for a 26-0 lead with four seconds left in the first quarter.
As the first quarter came to a close, Bellville held a commanding 26-0 lead over Bay City.
Bay City started the second quarter with a nice drive as the Blackcats moved the ball against Bellville’s stingy defense. The drive reached the Bellville 35 where Bay City was forced with a fourth-and-inches call.
Curtis was stopped short of the first down by a swarming Bellville defense and was dropped for a two-yard loss.
Bellville was able to score once more in the first half and this time let its special teams do the scoring honor. Briggs gathered in a Bay City punt and ran from one side of the field to the other side and didn’t stop running until he reached the end zone for a 33-0 lead with 2:26 left in the second quarter.
As the first half was coming to a close, Bay City was able to move the ball against the Brahmas. When Lara connected with Adarrius Courtland for a gain down the Bellville 21, Bay City was again marching as time ran out on the drive to close out the first half.
Late in the third quarter, Bellville continued to pad its lead with a 26-yard field goal for a 36-0 lead with 3:20 left in the third quarter.
Courtland moved to the quarterback position in the second half and showed promise at the position as he directed the Blackcats down the field for their sole touchdown on the night.
Key plays on the Bay City scoring drive came when Courtland hit Lara for a nice gain down to the Bay City 43 and a big first down. A Bellville penalty gave Bay City a first down at the Bellville 41 and kept the drive going.
Faced with a third-and-11 call from the Bellville 44, Courtland hit Heart Gaskin for a nice gain down to the Bellville 13 and a first down. Two runs from Curtis moved the ball to the Bellville 7 before Courtland gave Bay City a first down at the Bellville 3.
Two plays later, Courtland finished off the drive by scoring from three yards to cut the lead to 36-7.
