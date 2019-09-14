Junior High report
Van Vleck teams drop pair to Hempstead
On Thursday, Sept. 12, the Van Vleck Junior High football team played the first game of the season verses Hempstead. It was a rough night for both teams as they lost both games to Hempstead.
For the 7th grade, it was a struggle at the beginning.
Both teams couldn´t do much and at halftime the score was tied up 0-0. Then the Leopards got on track in the third quarter, as Stephen Moore took the handoff from Wade Hutson, to score on a 42-yard touchdown run to put the Leopards in the lead at 6-0.
The Leopard defense played really well, stopping Hempstead on every offensive possession. In the fourth quarter, as the Leopards were driving to score again, the Leopards threw a pass that was picked off and ran back for a 95-yard touchdown return and with the 2-point conversion good, to make the score 8-6 Hempstead.
The Leopards made a valiant effort to score again but just fell short.
For the 8th grade team, it was a rough night.
At the beginning of the game, nothing was going right for the Leopards on both sides of the ball and Hempstead took full advantage of the situation by scoring on their first two offensive possessions making the score 16-0. Then the Leopards finally got rolling as they drove the field and scored on a Charlie Hill 1-yard TD run to make the score 16-6.
Then right before halftime, Hempstead marched down the field and scored to take a 24-6 lead. The Leopards opened up the second half with the ball and look impressive marching down the field ending the drive on a Bret Noster 4-yard TD pass to Hunter Arrington.
That made the score 24-12. With Hempstead next possession, they marched down the field and scored to make it 34-12, which turned out to be the final score of the game.
The Leopards next opponent will be next week at home verses Hitchcock with the 7th Grade starting at 4:30 p.m.
