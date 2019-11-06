Tigers look for second seed
With a playoff trip assured, the Tidehaven Tigers still have hopes of getting the second playoff seed out of District 14-3A Division II as they head into their regular season finale Friday at Bloomington.
With a win over Bloomington and a Schulenburg loss to Ganado, the Tigers (4-5, 3-2) would secure the second playoff seed. If Schulenburg wins, the Tigers would be the third playoff seed if they take care of business against Bloomington.
Bloomington (2-7, 0-5) has struggled this season, but Tidehaven coach David Lucio isn’t taking the Bobcats lightly.
“Our main approach to this game is to try a start fast and we would like to try and put them away early,” Lucio said. “We can’t go out there half speed. We need to make sure our kids play hard and we get them ready for the playoffs.”
Bloomington is coming off a 47-6 loss to Van Vleck last week.
“When I look at them on film, the look like they have some decent athletes and they play hard,” Lucio said. “They play a very aggressive style of defense that if one player is out of position, you can break some big plays. We need to exploit that.”
The Tigers will be looking to keep the momentum from their 45-28 win over Ganado last Friday night. Tidehaven amassed 472 total yards of offense against Ganado while the Tigers’ defense limited the Indians to 241 total yards. Joey Kacer and Alex Hernandez had interceptions in the second half for the Tigers.
The Tigers would like to reproduce those stats against Bloomington Friday. One stat they don’t what to reproduce is the 13 penalties they had against the Indians. Most came in the first half, with the majority of those being of the personal foul variety. Lucio said that was very uncharacteristic of his team and came out of frustration with the way the game was being officiated. After talking to the players and coaches at halftime, things were different in the second half and the Tigers scored the first 19 points in the second half.
“Both the coaches and the players settled down in the second half and that was huge for us,” Lucio said.
