Palacios in third in district volleyball
Palacios remains firmly in third place in District 24-3A as the teams head into the second half of the district season.
East Bernard leads the district with a spotless 7-0 record while Boling comes in second at 6-1. Palacios is in third place at 5-2 while Danbury holds down fourth place at 3-4. Tidehaven in a game back at 2-5 while Van Vleck is 0-7 in district play.
On Tuesday, Oct. 8, Boling collected a hard-fought win over Tidehaven.
Boling defeated the Lady Tigers 25-16, 25-12 and 26-24.
Palacios claimed a straight set win over Danbury on Tuesday as well.
The Sharkettes won 25-20, 25-23 and 25-19.
East Bernard also posted a win over Van Vleck Tuesday evening.
The Lady Brahmas won 25-7, 25-10 and 25-5.
Tidehaven and Van Vleck returned to district action Friday night. The two teams squared off at Tidehaven but the results were not available at press time.
Palacios was off Friday.
Big district contests coming up for Palacios includes a road contests against East Bernard Oct. 15 and against Boling Oct. 25.
