Powell ready to take Bay City to next volleyball level
Under the direction of a new coach, the Bay City volleyball program is looking to move forward and upward this season in the Class 4A playoffs.
Ervette Powell takes over the program this year and so far likes what she is seeing in her Lady Blackcats.
“We are doing pretty good,” Powell said. “We have a lot of little things to work on and execute but as far as a solid, cohesive unit, I think they are coming together very well. They are very energized and excited about the season.”
Bay City started with a scrimmage against Van Vleck and won two out of three games with the Lady Leopards. Bay City then went to Tidehaven and claimed a win over the Lady Tigers by three games out of five.
Bay City participated in the Yorktown Volleyball Tournament this past weekend.
“When our big hitter went down, the team got a little frazzled,” Powell said.
Bay City ended up with a second place finish in the Silver Bracket of the tournament.
“It gave me the opportunity to show the kids how valuable they are to each other,” Powell said.
In the early going of the season, Powell said she is just looking for players that are willing to give there all for the program and lead it to the next step in the playoff journey.
“I am just looking for high energy,” Powell said. “I want you to give me everything you have and I know its not going to be perfect but I want you to give me whatever you have. They are really responding very well right now. If they dig deep and fight for me, then we can be pretty successful.”
Powell is entering her first year with the Bay City volleyball program after coaching at Klein Forest last year.
“I came down here and connected with the girls, the staff and this community,” Powell said. “It was very open arms. I was fine in Klein Forest but once I came down here when I was offered the position, I just fell in love with the people and the kids here and I just couldn’t say no to coming here.”
Powell inherits a volleyball program that has struggled over the years to earn a playoff berth in Class 4A and Powell believes changing the focus of the program is vital to more success.
“The first thing I wanted to give the girls is a different structure system,” Powell said. “I want it to be a family environment but I also wanted it to be a disciplined family environment. I think that will help change the dynamics of the program.
“I think the element of being a family and being accountable for your team and I believe in team work makes the dream work,” Powell said. “I want to give them if one fall, then we all mentality to this program.”
Powell said the team has bought into her style of coaching and how it can lead to further success in the playoffs.
“They are starting to buy into it,” Powell said. “I was expecting a little bit of blowback but they didn’t give me any. They are so eager to learn that they want it and you don’t see a lot of girls at this age that say that they want it. I have had one the girls tell me that they really want to learn more about the game and I want to give that to every single player.”
When it comes to District 24-3A race this year, Powell said she will worry about the district opponents when that times comes around.
But she believes this team can be successful if they just follow her leadership
“I think if I give the girls a good plan that they execute, then I can take them as far as they want to go into the playoffs,” Powell said. “I know they went into the playoffs last year and I want to make sure they get back there this year and if we can go further, then we will.”
Key players senior middle hitter Renata Dominguez, senior Amayah Payton, junior outside hitter Josie Martin and senior Hannah Cantu have varsity experience to lead Bay City into this season. Dominguez was named Newcomer of the Year last year.
Powell promises this version of the Lady Blackcat volleyball program will be different from years past.
“You are going to see high energy and tenacity,” Powell said. “You are going to see girls fighting with everything that they have. No matter win or lose, we are never going to roll over and that is what you are going to see in this year’s Bay City volleyball program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.