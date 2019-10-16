Palacios ready for Columbus tilt
For the first time in more than 30 years, the Palacios Sharks posted a football victory over Rice Consolidated and did it in a convincing fashion.
Last Friday, Palacios traveled to Palacios and came away with a 41-0 blanking of the Raiders in the district opener for both squads.
“I thought we played pretty good in all three phases of the game,” said Palacios Head Football Coach Chad Graves. “I thought our kids were physical during the game and controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”
Coming into the contest, many believed that Rice would be a big contender to repeat as district champions this year but the blowout win may have just sent a message across the district that the Palacios Sharks may be the team to beat in district this year.
“Rice graduated a couple of key players from last year but Rice will always be a good team,” Graves said. “I hope the win sends a message to our kids that we can compete and play with the teams in our district and as long as we do that, then we can be good in anything we do. I don’t think we will slip up on people this year. I was really proud of our kids – they played really well.”
From Rice, Palacios now turns its attention to the other district favorite coming in this year and the Columbus Cardinals, who opened the year with a 46-19 win over Hitchcock.
“They are the pre-season pick to win the district,” Graves said. “They are huge up front and have the district MVP returning from last year in running back Tyree Simcik. We are going to have to play error-free football in order to stay with them.”
Graves said he believes his Sharks can compete with Columbus and should give the Cardinals a good run at the game if they can remain turnover free.
“We have to eliminate turnovers and we did a good job of that last Friday,” Graves said. “We want to stick with our game plan and not freak out early if it is not working”
And Graves is not overly concerned that his team will be resting on its laurels after gaining a big win over Rice Consolidated the week before.
“I think our team understand that last week was last week,” Graves said. “We have had some big wins already this year. This team understands that when that game is over, you have 24 hours before we get back at it. Right now, all we are thinking about is our next opponent and that is Columbus. Our goal is to find a way to get to the post-season and being playing as good as we can in that 11th ballgame.”
