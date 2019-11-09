Pair of Bay City swimmers take part in Houston senior meet
A pair of Bay City area swimmers competed in the Swim Houston Aquatics Center (SHAC) Senior Meet in Houston Nov. 2-3.
Oliver Spener, 13, and Lucie Frick, 13, competed in the open division at the meet. Their results are as follows:
Oliver Spencer (13): 100 free - 9th - 55.81; 200 individual medley - 10th - 2:22.17; 500 free - 10th - 5:49.50; 100 backstroke - 11th - 1:06.62.
Lucie Frick (13): 50 butterfly - 8th - 32.92; 50 breaststroke - 9th - 42.00; 100 free - 13th - 1:02.17; 50 free - 15th - 28.75; 500 free - 19th - 6:23.16; 100 backstroke - 21st - 1:18.14; 100 butterfly - 27th - 1:23.71; 200 free - 30th - 2:21.72.
