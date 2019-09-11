Tidehaven looks to avenge last year’s loss
As Tidehaven Head Football Coach David Lucio looked back over last week’s stats against Rice, he could only smile at how his team performed.
Tidehaven exploded for 22 points in the second quarter en route to a 48-30 win over Rice Consolidated as the Tigers moved to 1-1 on the season.
“I wish we could have played a little better defense but overall I was pleased,” Lucio said.
This week, Tidehaven will travel to Palacios to take on the Sharks in a rivalry matchup for both schools.
Senior quarterback Blake Garcia hit on 11-of-16 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns against Rice including four of them to Mason Perales. Garcia also rushed for 108 yards on the night.
“We tried to throw it on Rufugio but they blitzed us and we didn’t pick up their blitz packages. This week, we worked on it and this week we were able to pick it up,” Lucio said.
Against Palacios, Lucio knows the Sharks will be ready to take on Tidehaven this week.
“They are highly motivated team that is 2-0. They have a running back in Gary Haynes and he is pretty phenomenal running back for them. They are starting a freshman quarterback but they have a senior wide receiver/defensive back in Camron Polk that is pretty good,” Lucio said.
Haynes leads Palacios in rushing with 161 yards and two touchdowns while freshman quarterback Anthony White has connected on 19-of-23 passes for 345 yards and six touchdowns in the first two contests. Polk has gathered in four passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns in the young season.
“We are going to have to contain their offense,” Lucio said.
This game could turn into an offensive shootout as Tidehaven also is sporting some nice offensive numbers coming into the contest.
“Offensively, we have to continue to do what we have been doing. We just want to keep rolling right now,” Lucio said.
With it being a rivalry contest, Lucio knows the most important aspect of this contest will be to keep the kids focused on the game and not all the talk that normally surrounds a rivalry game.
“We just have to keep our kids focused. We want the kids to stay off of social media for this week to keep the kids from talking about what they are going to do in this game. The biggest issue for us coming into this game is keeping them focused on the game. Their kids are going to be pretty fired up for this game and we are going to have to match that energy,” Lucio said.
One area that Lucio wants to see rapid improvement in is the amount of penalties that Tidehaven had during their win over Rice.
“We have to limit our penalties. We had the most penalties I have ever had in a game last week. I didn’t even realize it until the next day when I saw the game report. When you have a night like we had last week, you have a tendency to not notice. We have to clean that up,” Lucio said.
Lucio would also like to see his offensive and defensive lines stand up and make their presence felt in this contest.
“Our offensive and defensive lines have to establish their dominance in this game. If we can do that, then we will be all right,” Lucio said.
Through the first two games, Tidehaven has suffered a rash of nagging injuries that has limited participation for some of the defensive players.
“We have a lot of injuries right now that we are having to deal with in our line backing corps. We had three starting linebackers that didn’t play last Friday and had to pull up a freshman to play last Friday. He played pretty good so I am proud with where we are at right now,” Lucio said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.