The Palacios Sharks were in some tough battles at the Bay City Classic Tournament Friday and Saturday, including their final game that went down to the wire.
A last second shot by Sweeny in the seventh-place game against the Sharks Saturday lifted the Bulldogs to a 44-43 victory.
Palacios’ Camron Polk hit a basket with 19 seconds left to give the Sharks a 43-42 lead.
Sweeny’s Bryson Soistman hit a basket as time expired to give the Bulldogs the victory.
Missing four players including three starters, the Sharks had rallied from a 12-0 deficit in the first quarter to get back into the game.
“We play hard defense. We do get after it defensively,” Palacios Coach Trent Weixelman said. “We were playing with some kids that have never been on the court before that started and played the entire game. We only suited up six, so we were pretty thin. I was proud of them playing hard and getting themselves back into it. I was proud of their effort. They came back and played extremely hard.”
After Sweeny got out to that 12-0 advantage, Palacios started to find its way offensively but trailed 16-5 heading into the second quarter
In the second quarter, the Sharks outscored the Bulldogs 15-8 and trailed 24-20 at halftime. Polk, who had 27 points in the game, hit four 3-pointers in the period including one at the buzzer to get Palacios back in the game.
Sweeny started the third quarter on a 5-0 run give them a nine-point advantage. Palacios countered that with an 11-0 run of its own to give the Sharks a 31-29 lead with 2:50 left in the third quarter. Polk had seven points during the run while Julian Diaz and Nathan Perez contributed a basket each.
The Bulldogs closed the quarter on a 7-2 run to take a 36-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
Diaz finished with seven points while Perez had four. Slone Greaves, Jordin Nemes and Reed Bowers had two points each.
Soistman had 12 points for Sweeny. Calon Amey added 11 points while Tyler Mills had six points.
Here is a look at the other games the Sharks played in the tournament:
Sam Rayburn 49, Palacios 28
Scoring was at a premium for the Sharks against Sam Rayburn in their first game on Saturday.
Palacios trailed by seven, 26-19, at halftime but couldn’t buy a basket in the third quarter. Sam Rayburn outscored the Sharks 12-2 in the period to take a 38-21 lead into the fourth quarter. Polk had the only basket in the quarter for the Sharks.
Polk finished with 12 points against Sam Rayburn. Diaz had seven points while Keegan Garcia finished with three. Perez and Nemes two each.
Harlingen South 39, Palacios 32
In Palacios’ second game of the tournament Friday, the Sharks weren’t able to maintain early success they found against Harlingen South.
The Sharks held a 4-0 lead to start the game and an 8-4 lead later in the period before settling for an 8-6 lead heading into the second quarter. Camron Polk had all eight points for the Sharks in the quarter.
In the second quarter, Nathan Perez hit a basket midway through the period to give Palacios a 16-10 lead. After that, Harlingen South went on a 10-0 run to close the quarter and give the Hawks a 20-16 halftime lead.
Harlingen South’s lead grew to 10 in the third quarter before Keegan Garcia and Perez hit baskets to cut the Hawks’ lead to 28-22 going into the fourth quarter.
A 6-0 run by the Sharks cut the Hawks’ lead to 33-30, but Harlingen South went on a 6-2 run to end the game and get the win.
Polk finished with 15 points. Garcia had five points. Perez finished with four points.
Alex Rodriguez had 11 points for Harlingen South. Gabriel Marez had nine points Ryan Fechner had seven for the Hawks.
