Tigers open playoff run with Johnson City
An up and down season for the Tidehaven Tigers finished on the upswing as they head into the playoffs on Friday.
Tidehaven finished off a 5-5 regular season with a 52-0 victory over Bloomington Friday to help them secure the second playoff seed in District 14-3A Division II. The Tigers finished in a three-way tie with Schulenburg and Ganado. Each team finished district play with 4-2 records, but Tidehaven earned the second seed by virtue of a tiebreaker.
“It was where we were predicted to be before the season. It kind of got sidetracked after we were upset by Schulenburg,” Tidehaven coach David Lucio said. “That put us in the opposite side of the bracket from East Bernard. So if we both take care of business, we will face each other again in the regional finals.”
Last season, the Tigers made a run all the way to the Region IV finals where they lost to East Bernard 17-0.
The Tigers will start off their 2019 playoff push by facing Johnson City (4-6) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rattler Stadium on the campus of San Marcos High School. The stadium in located at 2601 Rattler Rd. in San Marcos.
Tickets for the contest will be $7 for adults and $5 for students. The Tigers will be visiting team for the bi-district matchup.
Johnson City (4-6) is coming off a 31-14 upset win over Blanco to get in the playoffs. Lucio said besides having to beat Blanco, the Eagles then had to win two coin flips to get the third seed in District 13-3A Division II. Johnson City finished in a three-way time with Sonora and Blanco with 2-3 records in District 13-3A Division II.
The Eagles amassed only 205 total yards on offense against Blanco, but came away with the win.
Lucio feels confident that the Tigers can come out on top over the Eagles Friday.
“We seem to be a little faster than they are and a little stronger. If we take care of business, we should come out with a win,” Lucio said.
In their regular-season finale with Bloomington, the Tigers put the game away early.
“We did what we wanted to do. We put them away in the first half like we wanted and played most our JV in the second half,” Lucio said.
Quarterback Blake Garcia threw for six touchdowns against Bloomington and ran for another, with most of those scores coming in the first half.
Garcia was 15-of-23 passing for 337 yards. Mason Perales was Garcia’s top target in the passing game with seven receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns. One of those touchdown catches was for 85 yards. Austin Smith had three receptions for 38 yards and two touchdowns. Kylan Sardinea added two catches for 56 yards with both of those catches going for touchdowns. Kaden Henry finished with four receptions for 68 yards.
Tidehaven rushed for 124 yards. Garcia had five rushes for 45 yards and a touchdown. Zane Dusek (3-29), Jayson Mejias (2-20), Henry (1-12), Perales (1-23) and Jose Martinez (3-6) all had carries on the game.
The Tidehaven defense limited Bloomington to 103 total yards. Alex Hernandez, Blake Garcia and Jose Martinez each had an interception for the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.